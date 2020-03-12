Companies win new non-English speaking clients thanks to AI for translation breakthrough Guildhawk Aided

Guildhawk Aided AI machine translation software is an AI translation tool that is trained by professional humans to deliver human quality translated content

Sales into Global markets where English is not the first language are being boosted by Guildhawk Aided a game changing tech built on the Microsoft suite

Guildhawk Aided can be quickly deployed to replace or complement your legacy translation software, increase quality and vastly reduce costs ” — Claire Brown, Guildhawk Head of Operations

SHEFFIELD, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to a multi-billion dollar investment into AI by Microsoft and pioneering work by Guildhawk in the UK, a strategic shift in machine learning has disrupted the market for accurate translation and localisation of content and this is enabling companies to boost their sales in new markets.

Translation Technology, which began in the 1950s and has been the under performing older brother of Fin Tech, Med Tech and Reg Tech, has finally graduated from college with distinction. Unlike legacy translation software which is costly and does not provide the quality that businesses require, the new software called Guildhawk Aided blends Human intelligence with Machine Learning and AI.

The licence free availability and built in ISO:27001 security features are just some of benefits that make this a very attractive software solution for companies that want to attract customers in new markets.

For more information or to test the power of the Guildhawk Aided translation AI using you content, please speak with Guildhawk team or email info@guildhawk.com



NOTE to Editors:

1. Guildhawk is an AI enabled international language and translation services company that enables global clients to do business safely anywhere in any language.

2. Guildhawk specialist services include Multilingual Contract and Lease Administration Translation, Guildhawk Aided AI machine translation and language services are used across the film, audio and visual media industry including subtitling.

