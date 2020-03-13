Physical Edition of Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Coming Exclusively From Physicality Games

Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut Packshots for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

Meatiest version of the violentest puzzle game ever made goes physical on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation®4

FRISCO, TX, USA, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online video game retailer Physicality Games, in partnership with video game publishers Digerati and Mastiff, today announced the planned physical release of the “goretastic” isometric puzzle game Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut on the Nintendo Switch™ system and PlayStation4 computer entertainment system from Sony. Fans of Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut will be able to pre-order the physical edition exclusively from Physicality Games when the website goes live in late March 2020.Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut will be available to pre-order in Standard and Deluxe Editions. The Standard Edition includes a physical copy of the game housed inside a Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut-themed Collector’s Tin with a clear display window that stylishly shows off the game’s minacious cover artwork. The Deluxe Edition of Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut comes loaded with a physical copy of the game, a Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut-themed SteelBook, a Skullface embroidered iron-on patch, a massive 24x36” camp flag, and a Skullface audio keychain, all housed inside a Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut-themed Collector’s Tin with a clear display window.All Collector’s Tins from Physicality Games are sequentially numbered and feature game-themed artwork.About Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s CutSlayaway Camp is a killer puzzle game where you control Skullface, a psychotic slasher hell-bent on revenge. Slide this adorably demented murderer around hundreds of isometric puzzle levels to squash, flay, and utterly decimate hapless smart-mouthed, over-sexed, substance-abusing victims in this darkly comic homage to 80s horror movies.This special console-only Butcher’s Cut edition is the biggest and bloodiest version of Slayaway Camp… EVER! More puzzles. More killers. MORE GORE!Game Features• 300+ Fiendish voxel-style puzzle levels to slay your way through• 60+ Killers dishing out comical carnage• 90+ Gorepacks with delightfully over-the-top kill scenes to shock and entertain• Starring Mark Meer (Cdr. Shepard from Mass Effect) as Skullface and Derek Mears (Jason from Friday the 13th) as Jessica• Genuine hair-metal soundtrack provided by legendary Canadian group GNÜ TRUNTION• Created by Jason Kapalka (Peggle, Bejewelled), Nate Schmold & Jessi Ross (Cosmochoria) and Ido Yehieli (Cardinal Quest)For the latest updates on Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut, and for upcoming news regarding future Physicality Games releases and product announcements, please sign up for the Physicality Games Newsletter at newsletter.physicalitygames.com About DigeratiDigerati are specialists in independent PC and console video game PR, Marketing & Distribution. A new breed of publisher providing the versatility and flexibility needed in this modern landscape. www.digerati.games About Blue Wizard DigitalStarted by PopCap co-founder and chief game designer Jason Kapalka, Blue Wizard Digital is a ragtag ensemble of genius minds working from glamorous locations around the globe (but mostly Vancouver and Seattle). For more information, visit www.bluewizard.com About MastiffMastiff is a publisher of fun, easy-to-pick-up-and-play games on all platforms including those from Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Microsoft, PC, and online gaming. Founded in 2002, Mastiff is proud to have released games in virtually every genre including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, casual, and music. www.mastiff-games.com About Physicality GamesPhysicality Games is an online retailer launching in March 2020, offering fans and collectors a selection of exclusive physical video games and gaming culture goods. Physicality Games partners with developers and publishers of all sizes to provide exclusive, high quality products for the fans and collectors who love them. The company is dedicated to customer satisfaction, kindness, and community.Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut © 2020 Digerati / © 2020 Blue Wizard Digital / © 2020 Stage Clear Studios. Published by Mastiff LLC under license from Digerati. All rights reserved. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.###



