Austin Area Ob-Gyn & Fertility Partners with Radix Health to Boost Patient Experience

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix Health , Inc., provider of patient access technologies, today announced that it has partnered with Austin Area Ob-Gyn & Fertility , a top-rated obstetrics and gynecology practice in the Austin Metropolitan Area. Radix Health’s DASH suite of software solutions will allow Austin Area Ob-Gyn & Fertility to further improve patient experience and increase patient access.Radix Health’s DASH software helps medical groups, health systems, and hospitals across the United States deliver a frictionless patient experience through precise provider matching, online patient self-scheduling, multi-channel patient outreach, and more.Austin Area Ob-Gyn & Fertility selected the DASH suite of solutions to provide patients with a seamless multi-channel patient experience, whether they are scheduling appointments through a call, click, or referral. DASH will give patients the option to book anytime and from anywhere using a mobile device, PC, or tablet and check-in digitally before they arrive at the practice location. The solution will integrate directly into the group’s EHR system so patients don’t have to fill out the same paperwork multiple times.“At Austin Area Ob-Gyn, we’re committed to upholding the highest standards of care and providing the very best patient experience for every woman,” says Austin Area Ob-Gyn CEO, Jinous Rouhani. “We believe DASH will allow us to improve upon this mission by meeting our patients where they are, digitally, and improving the ultimate patient journey from the get-go.”“Austin Area Ob-Gyn is known for its quality of care and for its technology-enabled culture to provide great care and service for its patients,” says Radix Health CEO, Dr. Arun Mohan. “We are excited to partner with them as they further their mission of providing unparalleled patient access and meet the mandate of consumerism in healthcare.”About Austin Area Ob-Gyn & FertilityAustin Area Ob-Gyn & Fertility is a top-rated obstetrics and gynecology practice serving patients in and around Austin, Texas. Founded in 1960, the multi-physician practice features advanced care options for women at all stages of life, including routine gynecological exams, obstetric care, colposcopy and Pap tests, bone density scans, in-office minimally invasive surgery, treatment for urinary incontinence, diagnostic services including ultrasound and 3D mammography, cord blood banking, fertility counseling and treatment, vaginal rejuvenation using the Mona Lisa Touch laser system, as well as skin care and mind-body medicine. To learn more, please visit https://www.aaobgyn.com/ About Radix HealthRadix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.



