FOUNDATION FOR A DRUG-FREE WORLD EDUCATES DURING SPRING BREAK

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter volunteers have distributed and are continuing to distribute thousands of Truth About Drugs information booklets during spring break, with over 4,500 distributed in the last week.The DEA stated that after spring break, rehab centers tend to see more teens and children show up, some as young as 11 years old. *“While students are taking a break from school, we are taking the time to educate them on the dangers of drugs,” said Julieta Santagostino, the President of FDFW Florida chapter. “This is a time for them to have fun in a drug-free way and stay safe.”Per the National Institute on Drug Abuse, people are most likely to begin abusing drugs —including tobacco, alcohol, and illegal and prescription drugs—during adolescence and young adulthood. By the time they are seniors, almost 70 percent of high school students will have tried alcohol, half will have taken an illegal drug, nearly 40 percent will have smoked a cigarette, and more than 20 percent will have used a prescription drug for a nonmedical purpose. **FDFW provides free drug education materials, including The Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs - such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin. Anyone can get copies to share with their families and friends.To get free copies of the drug education materials or more information about the Truth About Drugs program visit: www.drugfreeworld.org Foundation for a Drug-Free World:The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program, making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community.** https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/principles-adolescent-substance-use-disorder-treatment-research-based-guide/introduction



