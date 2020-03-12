Recruiting for Good to Help LA Parents Raise Money for Schools and Food Savings

Share With Family and Friends in LA We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Join R4G to Prepare for a Better Tomorrow

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is rewarding referrals made by parents to companies with donations to schools and food savings rewards.

We help parents who love to make difference enjoy good food saving rewards.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good in Santa Monica is helping fund nonprofits feeding LA . The staffing agency is rewarding referrals made parents that help generate proceeds for Good; with donations to schools and good food savings According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We help parents who love to make difference give back to their schools, and enjoy good food saving rewards."How Recruiting for Good Helps Parents1. Parent introduces a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good makes a $1000 donation to local school, and $1000 good food gift card (and a donation to a nonprofit helping feed LA).Rewarding Good Food Savings1. Farms Delivering Food (LA Based Narrative Food).2. Health Food Markets (Erewhon, Santa Monica Co-Op, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods).Carlos Cymerman adds, "For families that love to have farm food delivered home; we're rewarding savings with Narrative Food, they have been delivering nutrition based well-being to SoCal every week since 2010."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com For 10 years now, Narrative Food has been inspiring residents across SoCal to value delicious food sourced from a regenerative agricultural system, home delivering boxes of locally grown and made small batch organic foods, and zero waste household products. Deliveries include produce, pastured meats, wild caught fish, heirloom grains and some of LA’s most iconic prepared items like bread, halva, kimchi and even zero waste home goods and healing apothecary products. Every box is accompanied with recipes and stories based on its contents.Narrative Food is a proud Certified B Corp, having met and sustained rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Narrative has been awarded "Best for the World" in the area of Community as well as the B Corp Award by the Sustainable Business Council of LA.



