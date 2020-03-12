CabinetM Releases an Interactive “Social Distancing” Technology Stack

There are 100s of tools available for remote workers. This is CabinetM's Interactive Stack.

A Comprehensive List of Tools to Support Companies Asking Employees to Work from Home

Companies are quickly enacting work-at-home policies responding to the coronavirus. There are 100s of tools you can implement to support this. We’ve put them all into one stack for easy reference.” — Anita Brearton, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetM Inc., the technology management platform for marketing operations teams, today released an Interactive “Social Distancing” Technology Stack designed to help companies find the tools they need to support productivity, communication, and collaboration with employees and customers as they mandate work-at-home policies and travel restrictions.The Social Distancing Stack showcases tools in the following technology categories:• Teleconferencing• Video Conferencing• Video for Email• Virtual Customer Communities• Virtual Team Tools• File Sharing Tools• File Sharing with Collaboration Tools• Learning Management System for Workforces• Remote Access and Desktop Sharing• Time Tracking• Team Chat Tools“Companies are moving quickly to enact work-at-home policies and restrict corporate travel in response to the coronavirus outbreak. For those companies that don’t have the infrastructure in place to support a virtual workforce, the good news is that there are 100s of tools that can be easily implemented to support this activity,” said Anita Brearton, CabinetM CEO. “We’ve put them all into one stack for easy reference. If we’ve missed a tool or category, we hope marketers will let us know - the stack can be updated on the fly.”About CabinetMCabinetM helps modern marketing teams manage the technology they have and find the tools they need. The CabinetM marketing technology management platform enables full lifecycle support around technology discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 14,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing technology adoption data as a result of hundreds of marketing stacks that have built on the platform. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com ; @cabinetm1



