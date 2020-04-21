"The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste because he will always be honest with potential clients and because he frequently can expedite their mesothelioma compensation.” — Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON , USA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State or their family members to call them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma. The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst because they know he will always be honest with potential clients and because he frequently can expedite their mesothelioma compensation.

Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have represented every type of Navy Veteran with mesothelioma imaginable including machinist mates, boiler technicians, shipfitters, plumbers, electricians, firemen, construction workers, mechanics who have served on every type of ship or submarine. Erik Karst and his colleagues have also represented Navy Veterans with mesothelioma who had extreme exposure to asbestos at a navy shipyard. Aside from offering to be an initial contact for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma-Erik Karst also offers free no-obligation house calls anywhere in Washington to assess a person's mesothelioma compensation claim value. A mesothelioma compensation claim for Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Washington or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Washington.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, Bellevue, Kent, Everett, Renton, Yakima, Federal Way, Bremerton, The Tri-Cities, Bellingham or anywhere in Washington. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility.Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: https://www.seattlecca.org/diseases/mesothelioma-overview.cfm

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



