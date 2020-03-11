Neue Auctions will bounce into spring with a 300-lot, online-only Decorative Arts & Antiques auction on March 21st

Art Deco bronze sculpture by Marcel Andre Bouraine (French, 1886-1948), titled The Juggler (1925), depicting a woman juggling as she balances on an onyx sphere (est. $2,000-$4,000). Ansonia rococo style gilt bronze mantel clock with a beveled glass case and cast bronze female masks, a circular enamel dial with Roman numerals and two winding keys (est. $600-$1,000). Wonderful pair of Japanese glazed ceramic foo dogs from circa the early 19th century, 13 inches tall, finely molded and showing fierce expressions with teeth showing (est. $1,200-$2,500). Georg Jensen sterling silver 5-piece coffee service in the Blossom pattern, weighing 2,171 grams (or 69.79 oz. troy), all pieces stamped “Georg Jensen Sterling Denmark” (est. $4,000-$6,000). Mid-20th century beautifully hand-carved walnut figure of a carousel rabbit rocker by Joe Leonard of Pennsylvania, 44 ½ inches tall by 49 inches in length (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Nearly 300 lots will come up for bid, mostly sourced from Midwestern and Cleveland estates and collections. Most lots in the sale will be sold without reserve.

This Internet-only sale will be a great way to spend a day at home bidding online. We have something for just about everyone, from fine decorative antiques to mid-century modern.” — Cynthia Maciejewski

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off a highly successful fine arts sale in February that saw auction records fall for several prominent artists, Neue Auctions will bounce into spring on Saturday, March 21st, with an online-only Decorative Arts & Antiques auction that will feature ceramics, glass and art glass, silver, Asian works of art, jewelry and carpets, beginning at 10 am Eastern.Nearly 300 lots will come up for bid, mostly sourced from midwestern and Cleveland estates and collections. “With most lots in the auction being sold without reserve, this sale will be a great way to spend a day at home bidding online,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “We have something for just about everyone, from fine decorative antiques to mid-century modern.”An early lot expected to generate bidder interest is lot 9, an Art Deco bronze and onyx sculpture by Marcel Andre Bouraine (French, 1886-1948), titled The Juggler (1925). The sculpture depicts a young woman juggling as she balances on an onyx sphere. Pulled from a local collection and 21 inches in height, The Juggler has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000 and an opening bid of $1,000.The sale features around 40 lots of silver items from the estate of a local woman who for years purchased and collected fine British silver. An example is lot 39, a Japanese silver and enamel cigarette case from circa 1900, colorfully enameled with chrysanthemums, iris and other flowers on a bed of silver repousse leaves. The monogrammed, unsigned case should bring $600-$900.From the same collection is a wonderful pair of Japanese glazed ceramic foo dogs from around the early 19th century. The 13-inch-tall dogs are finely molded and show fierce expressions, with their mouths open, showing teeth and tongue. Presented in a creamy off-white glaze, the pair have long curly manes and tails and well-articulated paws. The lot should garner $1,200-$2,500.Also from a local collector comes lot 18, a Georg Jensen sterling silver five-piece coffee service in the Blossom pattern, weighing 2,171 grams (or 69.79 oz. troy). The set comprises a coffee pot, teapot, covered sugar, creamer and hot milk jug, all stamped “Georg Jensen Sterling Denmark”. Market conditions are right to pick this set up at a nice price. It’s estimated at $4,000-$6,000.Interesting items from a downsizing gentleman designer with a discerning eye include lot 61, a 19th century Italian carved wood figure of a winged putto, 17 inches long (est. $200-$400); and lot 62, a group of Grand Tour plaster intaglios, consisting of two antique wood trays fitted with numbered intaglios, plus framed groupings of three and (later) six intaglios (est. $500-$800).From the same collection is lot 96, a wonderful hand-carved figure of a carousel rabbit rocker by Joe Leonard of Pennsylvania, 44 ½ inches tall by 49 inches in length (est. $1,000-$2,000). The natural walnut figure is beautifully carved, and a nice alternative to the more oft-seen painted carousel figures. This mid-20th century rocker should appeal to animal and carousel lovers alike.Already generating much pre-auction buzz is lot 80, an Ansonia rococo style gilt bronze mantel clock with a beveled glass case and cast bronze female masks (est. $600-$1,000). The early 20th century apex regulator was beautifully made with the fancy mantel in mind. Features include a circular enamel dial with Roman numerals, two winding keys and original finish. And it runs!Lot 130, a large group of tres chic Black Basalt ware fashioned in the mid-century modern style, carries a pre-sale estimate of $250-$450. Included are 12 dinner plates, 12 salad plates, a coffee pot, teapot, hot milk jug, covered sugar, two creamers, 12 teacups and saucers and a dozen Demitasse cups and saucers. That’s a whole lot of Black Basalt ware for not a whole lot of green.Other noteworthy lots include Tiffany & Company silver and jewelry, Russian boxes in silver and lacquer, an 18-inch terrestrial table globe from circa 1920-1925, a Lyon and Healy harp, Paul Milet Sevres pottery vases, Steuben, Lalique, Dominic Labino, Norman Stuart Clarke, Murano, Baccarat, and designer goods by Louis Vuitton, Pucci, Fendi, Burberry and Hermes.Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Gallery previews will be held daily, Monday thru Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm Eastern time, in the Ohio Design Centre located at 23533 Mercantile Road #119 in Beechwood, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland. Preview appointments are available.Neue Auctions provides a bespoke experience for sellers and buyers, with all items presented fully guaranteed and vetted, and combines regular online auctions with selected art exhibitions and educational opportunities. Offering consignment services for single items or entire estates, Neue Auctions gladly assists clients in the complicated process of settling estates and general downsizing, working with private individuals, as well as trusts, estates, banks and attorneys.In addition, Neue Auctions continues the long-standing history and tradition of art collecting in Cleveland by bringing fine works of art to the market for sale, encouraging both the current and next generation of collectors. Neue Auctions is always accepting consignments for future sales. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call Cynthia Maciejewski at 216-245-6707; or, you can send her an email at cynthia@neueauctions.com.To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Saturday, March 21st Decorative Art & Antiques auction, please visit www.neueauctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



