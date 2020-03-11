Crypto Is the Future—Are You Ready?

NewsCrypto, a go-to platform for cryptocurrency traders (and investors) to expand their knowledge of all things crypto

INGOLSTADT, GERMANY, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis, Satoshi Nakamoto created cryptocurrency as a direct response to the crumbling traditional banking system. More than a decade later, it's been dubbed by many as "the future of money".It's safe to say that cryptocurrencies have been on a rollercoaster ride, with several 'booms and busts' along the line. Cryptocurrency has, quite unfortunately, been unable to cement its reputation as digital gold, a consequence of the huge volatility of the cryptocurrency markets. This is hardly any news. After all, big winners and sore losers are bound to exist in every market clime.If you ever thought winning in cryptocurrency investment is down to dumb luck, think again. Time and again, what separates crypto rockstars from those who take losses in the crypto game is mostly knowledge—the right kind. Be it detailed charts and trading data, in-depth analyses, market caps and performance data, you need to arm up and stay on top of your game.This is why we created NewsCrypto , a go-to platform for cryptocurrency traders (and investors) to expand their knowledge of all things crypto. We aim to be the number one educational platform for traders through the NewsCrypto School program, which gives you free unlimited access to a plethora of updated resources. In addition, you'll receive advanced indicators, powerful trading tools and community predictions.NewsCrypto Coin: Our Value PropositionSitting at the core of the NewsCrypto blockchain is the NewsCrypto Coin (ticker: NWC). NWC is a Stellar-compliant token which serves both utility and value-transfer functions by acting as:the default medium of transaction on the platform, and a utility for recording (and displaying) real-time technical data to NewsCrypto users.NewsCrypto Coin has a total supply of 280 million (reduced to 279,990,834 at press time due to the token burning system), and has been listed on 6 major exchanges in total: HitBTC KuCoin , BigONE, CAT.EX, Dcoin, and PROBIT. NWC token can be stored on Solar, Ledger and Trezor wallets.The current token price is $0.025886 USD, which represents a good entry point for your investment.NewsCrypto SchoolOur educational resource hub houses lessons on different topics in cryptocurrency trading and investment. For now, we have 8 lessons which are divided into chapters for easy learning. We are planning to create interactive tasks at the end of each lesson, and you will be rewarded with NWC or our membership for completing them!Membership LevelsWe developed a dynamic user model for our platform, with a three-tiered user system: Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced.Beginner level is for newbie traders with little or zero knowledge of cryptocurrency trading. They're able to get their feet wet by having an intimate feel of the platform.Intermediate level is for "junior" traders looking to expand on what they already know, with more in-depth resources and trading tools.Advanced level is for professional crypto traders, the top guns who get to enjoy exclusive information and advanced trading tools.Beginner level is absolutely free, while Intermediate and Advanced levels cost around 2 Euros and 5 Euros respectively. To further strengthen our tokenomics, you can only pay for membership with NWC.Holder and Community RewardsAs a gesture of appreciation to you, we'll give you rewards for HODLing your tokens in your wallet. To join the event, simply buy NWC on your preferred exchange, send them to Solar wallet and follow the steps in the Newscrypto telegram bot. Exactly three months later, we'll verify your stake and send the amount specified to your wallet. Make sure that you attach the print screen of your NWC purchase in the bot!In addition, NewsCrypto users can engage with one another and share their thoughts and predictions on market data, trading charts and technical analyses. The most active community members will receive a fair reward of 70% of tokens obtained from membership sales. The community will be moderated by NewsCrypto admins to keep out bad actors.As a non-ICO project, we firmly believe in the potential of NewsCrypto to position itself as the leading provider of cryptocurrency education. Our resources and trading tools will help millions of traders make rational investment decisions with the right kind of information.



