Hollywood Launch Party Celebrates New Day New Chef, Plant-Based Cooking Show Now Streaming on Amazon's Prime Video

New Day New Chef Launch Party Guests on the Green Carpet! New Day New Chef Host Jane Velez-Mitchell at the Launch Party! Model and Producer Katie Cleary on the Green Carpet! Spongebob Actress Lori Alan Poses with her Two Rescue Dogs at the Party! Actress Ally Iseman Poses with Vegan Poet Sean Hill at the New Day New Chef Launch Party!

New Day New Chef is a high energy, informative, yet fun, cooking show featuring some of America's top plant-based chefs and vegan personalities.

"New Day New Chef proves chefs have tons of fun in the kitchen when they cook plant-based! The food is delicious, good for us and the planet. It's a new day! You, too, can be a new chef! Check it out!” — Jane Velez-Mitchell, Host of New Day New Chef on Amazon Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Smith

Evolotus PR

818-783-0569

gary@evolotuspr.com

A fabulous party in the Hollywood Hills celebrated the launch of a new TV series now streaming on Amazon Prime Video! New Day New Chef is a fast-paced, 100% plant-based cooking show that's free for Amazon Prime members! And, it's set to air on Public Television stations around the nation this spring.

Click here to view now: www.amazon.com/New-Day-Chef/dp/B084TNLF6Y

From the Golden Globes to Dunkin’ Donuts, from Burger King to Starbucks, the world is waking up to the benefits of a plant-based diet, for the climate, human health and the animals. Now, the skyrocketing trend toward plant-based eating is hitting television with this first-of-its-kind vegan cooking show!

New Day New Chef is hosted by New York Times bestselling author and former CNN Headline News (HLN) host Jane Velez-Mitchell, who is well-known for advocating a vegan lifestyle. Season one features eight episodes of fun, delicious, easy vegan recipes, such as a tantalizing tower of triple-decker veggie burgers and a Superwoman bowl of well massaged kale. Love eggs? We show you how to make eggless, zero-cholesterol, deviled eggs that will be a hit at any party!

“In this New Day of climate and health consciousness, anyone can be a New Chef, and we’ll show you how,” said Eamonn McCrystal, multi-Emmy Award winner and Executive Producer of New Day New Chef. “There’s a new appetite for plant-based food, and we’re serving recipes and information to a large, curious community of foodies and home cooks who want to put their ethics on their plate.”

Each episode features a different celebrity co-host, new chefs and a fresh panel of taste testers eager to sample delicious dishes. From Olympic medalists to movie stars, from muscular body builders to sinewy yoga masters, New Day New Chef helps Americans reinvent their diets, boost their energy, lower their carbon footprints and transform their lives with a simple switch to plant-based foods.

Special guests include some of America’s best-known vegans, including:

• NBA legend John Salley

• Olympic medalist and Game Changers star Dotsie Bausch

• Marco Antonio Regil host of Spanish versions of The Price Is Right, and The Wall

• Vanderpump Rules star and trans activist Billie Lee

• 90210’s Christine Elise

• Annabelle Comes Home actress Katie Sarife

• Star Trek Into Darkness actress Gianna Simone

• Supermodel and Producer Katie Cleary

• SpongeBob and Family Guy voice actress Lori Alan

• Flip The Script’s Ally Iseman

• TV chef Mario Fabbri

• Celebrated Los Angeles chefs Babette Davis, the Spork Sisters, and more.

For more information on the guests and the recipes, please visit newdaynewchef.com.

New Day New Chef is produced by Inspired in conjunction with JaneUnChained News, a 501c-3 non-profit. The show is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and on Public TV Stations throughout the U.S. from this Spring (check local listings).

In addition to CNN Headline News (HLN), host Velez-Mitchell’s television chops include the nationally syndicated Warner Brothers/Telepictures show Celebrity Justice, and local Emmy-winning stints at KCAL-TV in Los Angeles and WCBS-TV in New York. Jane was also honored by Los Angeles LGBT Pride as Person of the Year 2010. She is the author of four books including the bestselling memoir, iWant: My Journey from Addiction and Overconsumption to a Simpler, Honest Life and founder and chief content editor of JaneUnChained News, a multi-platform social media news outlet.

Velez-Mitchell and show participants are available for interviews. For more information on New Day New Chef, visit www.newdaynewchef.com.

About Jane UnChained News Network: The Jane UnChained News Network is a 501c3 organization that educates through media.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.