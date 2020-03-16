Tom Nelson, West Hollywood’s Top Trainer, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Gym in Los Angeles - 2020”

Tom Nelson, West Hollywood’s Top Trainer Best of LA Award Muscle Mechanics

“We're honored to include Tom Nelson and his state-of-the-art gym, Muscle Mechanics, into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Nelson, West Hollywood’s top Trainer, and his state-of-the-art gym, Muscle Mechanics, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Gym in Los Angeles - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Tom Nelson and Muscle Mechanics into our BoLAA family.”

Tom is one of the most sought-after Nutrition Specialists and Trainers in the Los Angeles area. His goal is to reach as many people as he can to spread his message of fitness and nutrition. “While my achievements are very public and well documented, it is my lesser known accomplishments that are the most rewarding: helping many people lose over 100 pounds; providing nutritional guidance that can reverse illness and disease; improving quality of life for seniors; sponsoring Olympic and Paralympic Athletes; and, of course, the volunteer work that I do,” states Tom Nelson. “These are the things that make my job and life interesting, challenging, fun and rewarding!”

Muscle Mechanics is a 7200 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Personal Training gym which caters to the Top Personal Trainers and their clients, in Los Angeles. They also offer gym memberships and nutritional planning. Everyone is welcome. Muscle Mechanics’ Personal Trainers will design a fitness program specifically for you – your needs, your goals and your budget.

“We are proud to be the Best Personal Training gym in Los Angeles,” states Muscle Mechanics. “At Muscle Mechanics, we believe that fitness is not simply a good idea, it’s a lifestyle!”

Fitness is for people of all shapes, sizes, ages, genders, ethnicities and sexual orientations. And, no matter who you are – a beginner, intermediate or even a pro athlete – Muscle Mechanics can help you accomplish your fitness goals. They have the Topmost Elite Personal Fitness Trainers in Los Angeles. So, if you are looking for a Personal Trainer in Los Angeles, go visit Muscle Mechanics or you can contact them for a FREE personal assessment in which they will match you with the right Personal Trainer for your needs and goals.

To book a personal training session with Tom, please contact here:

Muscle Mechanics

Phone: 323-944-0858

Email: info@MuscleMechanics.com

--------------------------------------------------------------

Tom Nelson

https://musclemechanics.com/tom-nelson/

Tom Nelson is West Hollywood’s Top Trainer and owner of Muscle Mechanics. He is always accepting training clients at the new facility. Muscle Mechanics is a gym that is completely private, fully stocked with commercial quality exercise equipment and has some of the best views in the valley.

Tom has been a fitness enthusiast his entire life but decided to make it his career 15 years ago. In that time, Tom scored the highest in the history of the ISSA certification board, built the largest Private Training Facility in Los Angeles and have been named West Hollywood’s Top Trainer by his peers in the fitness industry. He has also had an outstanding record as a bodybuilding and figure trainer that is unequalled in the industry – 5 first place wins for men in bodybuilding and 16 first place wins for women in figure contests.

As opposed to simply being a Fitness Trainer, Tom considers himself to be a Fitness Teacher. In all his years as a Fitness Teacher and Nutrition Specialist, Tom has learned that the more someone understands about what they are trying to accomplish, the more successful they will be at it. So, instead of simply telling you what to do in each session, Tom teaches you how to exercise properly, which means you learn the most effective, efficient and safest ways to exercise.

In addition, he will teach you “everything” you need to know about nutrition and how to apply that knowledge to your life. Tom is one of the most sought-after Nutrition Specialists in the Los Angeles area, and has developed a system (patent pending) that simplifies nutrition so anyone can understand it. You will know exactly what to eat, and when, in order to accomplish any goal you set for yourself. You will also understand how to effectively “cheat” on your nutrition plan with absolutely no guilt.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.