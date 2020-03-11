Is Psoriasis More Than “Skin Deep”? Cardiovascular and Metabolic Issues Related to this Disease

SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, Biologic Review of the Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Comorbidities of Psoriasis

It is clear that psoriasis is more than just a skin disease...” — Jonathan Vebman

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psoriasis alone is already debilitating enough, often affecting one’s self-esteem and general quality of life. But what if people with psoriasis also have greater chances of developing heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, or stroke?In this study, Dr. Jonathan Vebman and colleagues from the Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine examined the existing medical literature finding papers that connected frequencies of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders with incidences of psoriasis. While the connections between heart disease and psoriasis were present, but not strong, varying with age and psoriasis severity, the risk of stroke increased with the severity of psoriasis. Moreover, the prevalence of diabetes for those with psoriasis was between 10-20%, while obesity was between 15-30%, hypertension approximately 30%, and metabolic disorders between 27-50%. While the prevalence of each disease and its association with psoriasis severity varied across publications, it was clear that the impact of psoriasis made it more than just a skin disease.The authors concluded that there are underlying interactions between skin inflammation and cardiovascular and/or metabolic disorders that deserve more attention. However, the authors could not make a definitive determination on whether the connection between psoriasis and cardiovascular/metabolic disorders is due to cause and effect or simply an association. More research is warranted to answer that specific question.SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicineis a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.DOI: 10.25251/skin.4.2.3



