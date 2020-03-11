Sexually Transmitted Disease Rates Rising in the U.S. – Dermatologists’ Increasing Role in Managing These Diseases

SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, Clinical Management Recommendations: Dermatologists’ Approach to Sexually Transmitted Disease

There are more than a million new global cases of STDs each day!” — Ted Rosen, MD

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Did you know that Dermatology was once called “Dermatology and Syphilology,” to reflect an emphasis on the connection between skin rashes and sexually transmitted diseases (STD)? As time went on, Dermatology’s focus shifted primarily to the treatment of skin diseases, with scant mentions of STDs. However, a recent resurgence of STDs is prompting a reexamination of this connection.Dr. Theodore Rosen highlights the increase in global incidences of STDs, in particular gonorrhea and syphilis (both acquired and congenital), for five years running (2014-2018). In fact, it is reported that there are more than a million new global cases of STDs each day! Since many STDs manifest as disorders on skin, and a majority (70-80%) of STDs are managed in clinics that are not specialized for STDs, Rosen provides insights and guidelines for dermatologists, especially in managing cases where STDs (infectious syphilis, gonorrhea, herpes simplex type 2, and public lice, among others) are suspected.Of course, not all STDs have underlying skin findings and Rosen cautions that all appropriate testing or screening should be recommended and carried out to ascertain the possibility of an STD. He concludes by saying Dermatologists will continue to play a critical role in STD treatment, work with public health authorities, and educate patients that do contract STDs to practice safer sex.SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicineis a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.DOI: 10.25251/skin.4.2.1



