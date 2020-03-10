Lisa Goldenthal, Weight Loss Expert and Author, Explains the Connection Between Cancer and Sugar

Lisa Goldenthal.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of us know white sugar, which is called sucrose. It’s the table sugar. Starchy foods like pasta may not taste sweet but they have a large amount of carbohydrates. Sugar is necessary for our survival. It gives us the energy to perform daily activities and also keeps our body going. If there is no carbs in the food we eat, our body cells turn protein and fat into glucose. It sounds like we need sugar, so why are researchers so torn that sugar can actually act as a cancer-causing agent?

Lisa Goldenthal, a Personal Trainer, weight loss expert, and author of fitness book “The Boss Weight Loss: Permanent Weight Loss in Six Easy Steps,” is now detailing this connection between sugar and cancer. Check out her thoughts below:

Exciting new research links a low sugar, low carb high fat ketogenic diet to preventing not only diabetes but certain types of cancer. Researchers from the University of Texas at Dallas restricted blood sugar levels in mice by feeding them a ketogenic diet — one that’s high in fat, moderate in protein, and low in carbs — and by giving them a diabetes drug that prevents the kidneys from reabsorbing glucose in the blood.

"Both the ketogenic diet and the pharmacological restriction of blood glucose by themselves inhibited the further growth of squamous cell carcinoma tumors in mice with lung cancer,” states Jung-Whan “Jay” Kim, PhD, corresponding author of the study and an Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences at UT Dallas.

Both elements actually showed promise independent of one another, too.

1) Sugar has been linked to cancer ever since Dr. Otto Warburg won the 1931 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work on cancer's energy cycle. He discovered that normal cells function best with oxygen as a catalyst for energy transfer, while abnormal cells transfer energy without oxygen. This oxygen-deficient cancer process is similar to how muscles create lactic acid after hard exercise. These processes are sugar dependent.

Warburg also described how cancer causes the body to make sugars from proteins instead of carbohydrates or fat. This process, called glycogenesis, leads to the body wasting away because the body starves itself to feed the cancer. Additionally, the body must keep up with the expansion rate of the cancer cells, which is eight times faster than the expansion rate of normal cells.

There are other clues that sugar feeds cancer. It is no accident (PET) scans can be used to detect cancer by adding a slightly radioactive glucose solution to the bloodstream. So, perhaps cancer consumes sugar as if it were going out of style.

2) Carbohydrates, fat and protein are the three principal types of nutrients used as a source of energy for the body. So why are carbs under suspicion for possibly increasing your cancer risks? It helps to understand how the body breaks down and uses this type of fuel.

Carbohydrates come in simple forms such as sugars, and in complex forms such as starches and fiber. The body breaks down most sugars and starches into glucose, a simple sugar that the body can use to feed its cells. Glucose and the role carbohydrates may play in cancer called the “Warburg effect,” the observation that tumors have a unique metabolism that requires them to have high amounts of glucose to survive and reproduce.

In theory, higher carbohydrate intake could provide the glucose necessary to support the unique metabolism of cancer cells. Higher carbohydrate intake may also stimulate insulin secretion, which not only accelerates glucose uptake by cancer cells, but also stimulates the rapid reproduction of cancer cells.

Higher fat intake, in contrast, could impair metabolism of cancer cells, which cannot use fat as a fuel, and would increase production of a byproduct that appears to interfere with cancer cell metabolism.

Lisa Goldenthal

https://lisagfitness.com/

A woman of many talents, Lisa Goldenthal is the owner and founder of Lisa G Fitness, which is known as the results-driven wellness retreat, corporate wellness leader, weight loss expert, and fitness expert of choice for people wishing to live a healthier and happier life.

Utilizing a truly holistic approach to good health, Lisa has now produced real results in her business for more than 20 years. She strongly encourages lowering stress levels to improve overall health, and she relies on nutritional education plus personal training knowledge to help her clients achieve and maintain optimal health. She graduated from UCLA’s renowned Personal Training Program and her proudest accomplishment is her popular fitness DVD entitled “Skinny Jeans Workout.”

Her book, “The Boss Weight Loss: Permanent Weight Loss in Six Easy Steps,” is for those who are tired of starting out each summer trying a new diet trend, only to lose the weight and gain it right back again. The book starts with an education about nutrition, exercise and physical and spiritual health, and ultimately leads to a lifestyle that echoes all these principles.

As a bonus this book also comes with downloadable links to workouts, a cookbook, worksheets and a weight loss meditation.

https://www.amazon.com/Boss-Weight-Loss-Permanent-Steps-ebook/dp/B07R8LV1FX



