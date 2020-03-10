CT Businesses Join Forces to Aid During Coronavirus Outbreak

Darien CT Coronavirus Hand Sanitizing Stand

Noble House Media is placing hand-sanitizing stations in public places in the community so residents are able to sanitize their hands with more frequency.

We are not only here when business is good but we are also here to support the community and other businesses in times of need and ensure that local commerce is able to continue.” — Noble House Media CEO Peter Belbita

DARIEN, CT, USA, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noble House Media is committed to helping the Darien community and local businesses that could be affected by coronavirus concerns in the state.By partnering with A Royal Flush and the town of Darien, Noble House will place hand-sanitizing stations in public places in the community so residents are able to sanitize their hands with more frequency. The first sanitizing station will be placed in the courtyard between Bankwell and Caffe Nero along Boston Post Road in Darien.Two officials from the town of Darien -- First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and Director of Public Works Edward Gentile -- have been instrumental in helping Noble House create this initiative.Noble House is also using its media platforms to help provide small business owners in the region with as much useful information as possible to help limit the spread of COVID-19.“We are not only here when business is good but we are also here to support the community and other businesses in times of need and ensure that local commerce is able to continue regardless of the situation,” said Noble House Media CEO Peter Belbita.A Royal Flush is utilizing its team in Bridgeport to manufacture additional hand-sanitizing stands as quickly as possible to aid in the effort to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.“It’s a priority for us to provide the public with hygienic options that protect the safety of individuals’’ said Tim Butler, president and CEO of A Royal Flush. “We have a vested interest in the communities we serve and we want to take proactive steps to help people instead of just talking about it.”According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , the virus that causes COVID-19 is part of a large family of viruses that are common in humans and many different species of animals. COVID-19 is being spread through person-to-person contact in the U.S. and throughout the world.Small business owners should follow these basic guidelines from the CDC to prevent employees in their workplace from exposure to COVID-19.● Instruct sick employees to remain at home: Employees who show any signs or symptoms of a respiratory illness should be told to say home until they are free of symptoms for at least 24 hours.● Segregate sick employees: If an employee arrives at work and appears to be sick, or becomes sick during working hours, the employee should be separated from other employees and sent home as soon as possible.● Communicate workplace guidelines clearly: All employees should know that they are not to come to work if sick, and when employees are at work, they should cover their noses and mouths with a tissue if they need to cough or sneeze, wash their hands thoroughly for 20 seconds with hot water and soap after using the restroom, and use a hand sanitizers frequently.● Have the office cleaned thoroughly: If not being done already, employers should have offices cleaned each night. Workstations, countertops, door knobs, kitchen-area surfaces, cabinet knobs and pulls, remote controls, keyboards and every computer mouse should be cleaned frequently.Noble House Media has established a hotline 203.689.0806 to provide businesses with free advice or technological help to avoid any business interruptions.For media inquiries, please contact Timothy McDermott at 203.903.1225.



