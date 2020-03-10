ChildWise Connects 200,000 moms for Intl’ Women’s Day online course

MomWise 3.8 MOOC MomWise 3.8 MOOC-1 MomWise 3.8 MOOC-2

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --On March 8th, International Women's Day, more than 200,000 Chinese mothers connected with three female education and business leaders on a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) to learn about the latest policies impacting women worldwide, and to learn Scientific Parenting.This online course was co-organized by ChildWise and New Dimension. Ying LIU, Acting President of the International Early Education Institute and Child Development Associate (CDA) Professional Development Specialist, was the keynote speaker. In addition, special guests, Jing Zhao CESARONE, CEO of the Global CSR Foundation and Founder & CEO of ChildWise, and LAW Yee Ping, CSO of ChildWise and General Manager of Nobel Early Education, attended and shared their thoughts and experiences on parenting and issues impacting women.ChildWise is the only authorized partner of the CDA Council to develop and provide CDA training in Greater China. ChildWise provides Early Childhood Education training for teachers, families, and caregivers. New Dimension independently developed the Internet of Xroom (IoX), and provided technical support for MOOC.LAW Yee Ping, who is participating in the International Women's Day Conference and the 64 Sessions of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW64) at the United Nations in New York, shared the "Five Most Important Things Women Care About Worldwide" put forward by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which include: better political representation, building an inclusive economy, bridging the digital divide, conflict resolution, and climate change.LAW Yee Ping observed that parent training has entered the policy stage. According to Beijing's new policy, as of 2025, 80% of families with children age 0-3 must receive at least six sections of scientific parent training. According to the latest policy of Sichuan Province, there will be 10 caregiving vacancies for children ages 0-3 for every thousand residents in newly developed districts.Ying LIU shared the three basic skills of parenting to help mothers and their children, including the development of a positive parent-child relationship, understanding the growth and development of the child, and observing the child. She gave the example, "father may be busy at work, but he insists on tucking in the child every night,” as a way to establish parent-child relationships through small acts. This example was widely praised by the participants.As International Women’s Day originated from Chicago on March 8, 1909, Jing Zhao CESARONE, who lives with her family in Chicago, feels a special connection to the holiday.Jing introduced the origin and mission of ChildWise, which is “ChildWise committed to providing high-quality early childhood education training for teachers, families, and caretakers in the U.S. and around the world.” She also discussed the course’s theme, MomWise -Fighting Against COVID-19. It is one of the vocational training and parent training programs for ChildWise to promote scientific Early Childhood Education (ECE) in China. The aim is to support the Chinese education system as they continue education at home during the COVID-19 epidemic.Jing also shared the 1997 Italian film, Life is Beautiful. In the film, the father makes survival in the concentration camp a game for his child, so that the child can stay brave and not miss out on love and beauty in the extremely harsh environment.In addition, Ying told the participants that she recommends children ages 0-3 use fewer electronic products. Before the age of 5, children should watch less TV to avoid affecting the child's brain development. Electronic products’ one-way form of communication means a lack of real interaction for the child.Regarding the next generation’s children, Ying said that, from a scientific perspective, the most important thing for a 0-3 year-old is to have a long-term companion or caregiver, such as a grandparent. Though there may be a generational gap between grandparent and grandchild, Liu says that conflicts may be resolved by using the three basic skills mentioned earlier.Finally, the three speakers extended greetings to mothers and parents in Wuhan, as well as the rest of China and other countries impacted by COVID-19.Special thanks to the support of strategic partners such as World Women Organization (WWO), Zhihuishu, Topmuying, EYAS Education Group, Zoomedia, Beijing Family-Building Promotion Association, Wuhan Tongfu Mother Academy.ChildWise provides a variety of training and credentialing services for educators, administrators, caregivers, and families of children ages 0-6.With our leading experts in the field of early childhood education (ECE), ChildWise has developed a bilingual Childhood Development Associate (CDA) Credential training program in line with the most up-to-date ECE practices. In 2017, ChildWise became the exclusive organization to launch the CDA training pilot program in China. After the success of the pilot program, ChildWise became the only authorized partner of the CDA Council to provide training to Greater China.With training available in both English and Chinese, ChildWise has given CDA training to hundreds of ECE educators, and helped dozens of teachers and administrators receive their CDA Credential and become Professional Development Specialists.ChildWise believes that the principles of early education are universal, and values the importance of cultural and intellectual exchange. ChildWise is an advocate for the advancement of ECE around the world and operates in both the United States and Greater China, with offices in Chicago, Boston, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Guangzhou. ChildWise’s partners include RYB’s Scholastic International, EYAS Group’s EYAS Kids, Xiehe Education Group, Rainbow Bridge, Day Star Academy and many others. ChildWise was founded and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.