Close Combat Lethality Task representative to give exclusive briefings at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA 2020 Conference

SMi Reports: Colonel Johnny Cochran, Close Combat Lethality Task Force to present at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA conference, this June

ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s upcoming Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA conference will be held on June 22nd and 23rd 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. The two-day event will aim to bring together the US ground robotics community, as well as some of the most dynamic and innovative international militaries to provide their unique perspectives.For those interested in attending, there is a $200 early bird discount ending on March 31st 2020. Register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/EINPR4 This year, delegates will have the chance to hear from Close Combat Lethality Task Force (CCLTF) on integrating RAS to maximise soldier lethality.The mission of the CCLTF is to develop, evaluate, recommend and monitor the implementation of improvements to U.S. squad level infantry combat formations to ensure overmatch against pacing threats and strengthen the combat lethality, resiliency and readiness of infantry squads. *During an interview last year, Colonel Johnny Cochran, who directly reports to the Secretary of Defense to identify must-pursue close combat lethality concepts across the joint force said that “while there’s a great deal of interest across DoD in robotics, there’s not a lot of cross-talk” and that what he’s looking to engender from the OSD perspective.**With this in mind, the agenda features a keynote briefing on day two of the event from Colonel Johnny Cochran, Acting Director, Close Combat Lethality Task Force on ‘Maximising Lethality and Gaining Overmatch in Close Combat with RAS’ covering:• Close Combat Lethality Task Force overview and priorities for optimising the close combat warrior• Opportunities for robotics to integrate with close combat teams for maximal lethality and overmatch• Autonomous weaponry: considerations for use in close combat operations• The future of AI for Small Unit ManueverThe key topics to be discussed include US RAS program updates such as Robotic Combat Vehicle, Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle and the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport, as well as programmes from key international allies.The event brochure with the full program and agenda can be downloaded online at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/EINPR4 Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USAJune 22nd-23rd 2020Arlington, VirginiaFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu at jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130For delegate queries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112* Source: ausa.org** Source: dsjournal.com--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



