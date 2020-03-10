Gazprom Neft introduces a new integrated refining-process management system
Gazprom Neft is continuing its installation of an integrated automated process control system (APCS) at its Omsk Refinery. The new APCS has been designed for the company’s future advanced oil refining complex (AORC), construction of which is expected to be complete by 2021. The APCS, which integrates three distinct technological processes in the future facility into a single cohesive system, will be the only one of its kind in Russia. The project has been developed by Gazprom Neft’s industrial automation subsidiary, Avtomatika-Servis, together with partners from South Korea and Japan. The system’s compliance with industrial safety standards has been inspected by Rostekhnadzor (the Federal Service for Ecological, Technological and Nuclear Oversight).
Gazprom Neft’s APCS will be the largest of more than 80 control systems currently in operation at the Omsk Refinery. The future facility is capable of processing information from 18,700 sensors concurrently — twice the industry average. Thanks to modern design solutions, the APCS will be able to manage technologically diverse, but interconnected, processes in a single flow process, guaranteeing the AORC’s high efficiency and reliability. The system is built around a flexible architecture, and can be integrated into Gazprom Neft’s future Production Control Centre (PCC). Specialists continue to work on pre-commissioning activities, prior to the system going into full commercial operation.
“Our company is creating a single and cohesive control environment through which to manage our oil-refining assets. Nobody, anywhere in the world can, at the moment, offer us ready-made solutions in line with the full range of technological features and objectives involved in production. For that reason, Gazprom Neft is managing engineering here itself, and implementing solutions to increase the efficiency and reliability of the entire vertical production chain — from the simplest technological processes to production groups and entire plants.”
Mikhail Antonov Head of Gazprom Neft’s Oil and Gas Refining Directorate
Avtomatika-Servis is a Gazprom Neft engineering-service subsidiary, specialising in the design and deployment of digital and automated systems for the company’s logistics and refining facilities. Avtomatika-Servis’ key areas of activity include control and instrumentation equipment, APCS, integrated manufacturing execution systems (MES), and high-tech digital solutions. The company’s service facilities include more than 250,000 pieces of specialist equipment. The first ever Technopark beyond the Urals operates from within Avtomatika-Servis, offering a unique forum for the development and testing of industrial automation solutions.
The deep oil refining complex is one of the most high-tech projects at Gazprom Neft’s Omsk Refinery. The commissioning of this facility will allow the refinery to increase production of light petroleum products (aviation fuel and Euro-5 diesel), as well as significantly increasing the feedstock base for production of advanced lubricants. Investment in building this facility will be more than RUB60 billion. This construction project accommodates a range of air-quality protection initiatives. Technological processes, for example, will run under complete air-tightness with regard to equipment. A continuous environmental control system governing production processes will ensure full and integrated monitoring of the status and condition of environmental components. These cutting-edge environmental protection solutions have secured the project’s inclusion in the Federal “Clean Air” initiative.
Gazprom Neft is currently undertaking a full-scale modernisation programme at its Omsk refinery, involving cumulative investment of more than RUB300 billion. The first stage of this modernisation has involved the construction and reconstruction of key technological facilities, allowing the complete transition to the production of Euro-5 fuels, significantly improving energy efficiency and environmental friendliness in production. The implementation of the second phase of this modernisation programme is currently ongoing, as a result of which refining depth and light product yield will increase to match the highest international standards.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.