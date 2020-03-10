Verve Announces 50% Discount for Former and Current US Professional Athletes On All Verve CBD Wellness Products

Verve CBD for Athletes Phil Coke Yankees World Series Champion Lincoln Coleman Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champion

Verve to provide significant discount to all athletes who may suffer various ailments from their professional or amateur athletic careers

Athletes need natural options for recovery and wellness as they push their bodies to the limit” — Tim "TK" Klund, CEO Verve Systems LLC

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve Systems, LLC (Verve) today announced it will offer all Verve CBD and wellness products at a 50% discount for former and current professional and amateur athletes. Verve is a leading performance and wellness brand offering a myriad CBD and other wellness products in Athletic, Veteran and Neuro formulations, Co-founded by USAF Veteran Tim “TK” Klund and Gold Star Family Member Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, CEO and President, respectively.CBD can help with stress, anxiety, sleep, pain, inflammation and other challenges. Verve has entered the CBD community with impact, with growing online, wholesale and marketing efforts nationally with celebrity, sports , veterans and social influencers at https://verveforever.com . Verve CEO Tim “TK” Klund is regarded as one of the top industry leaders as a "Relationship Specialist" in the world of corporate and sports marketing, and previously was on the Advisory Board of The Lone Survivor Foundation. “Athletes need natural options for recovery and wellness as they push their bodies to the limit”, stated Klund, “we also offer a zero THC formulation for athletes who cannot typically use CBD products due to professional sports regulations”.He continued, “Working with professional and amateur athletes for nineteen years, I know several who are over prescribed opioids for their injuries. Verve Forever CBD can help with inflammation, pain, sleep and other issues”. He added, “bringing Verve Athletic Ambassadors such as Phil Coke (former Yankees World Series Champion) and Lincoln Coleman (former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champion) into our organization as well as many other high-level athletes has given us greater insight as to how to better serve the athletic community”, stated Klund.“To be able to offer help without asking for credentials is part of our business model” stated RajBhandary. “While all Verve CBD products meet federal guidelines for having less than .03 THC, we offer Verve CBD formulations in both full spectrum and 0% THC to help address personal needs. While online sales and retail partnerships are fueling our expansion, the opportunity to provide our products to those who have entertained and captivated our communities through their athletic performances is the great thing to do”, he added.“Verve’s continued growth allows us to do more things for more people”, added Klund, “and that’s why we are here for athletes, they simply visit our website https://verveforever.com and enter code Athlete50.”About Verve Systems, LLCVerve Systems, LLC is a performance wellness company offering the highest quality, 100% responsibly manufactured CBD hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of phyto cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds, as well as a full line of 0% THC products. The company alsooffers additional nutrient based products to enhance human performance, rest, recovery and optimization. Learn more at: https://verveforever.com ###



