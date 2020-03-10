Former JP Morgan MD Swaps Financial Commodities for Digital Assets

Jon Deane, Chief Executive Officer of InfiniGold

Ex-JP Morgan Chase & Co MD Jon Deane has joined leading commodities digitisation company InfiniGold as Chief Executive

The current geo-political landscape and associated volatility, are creating a very interesting period for the gold industry.” — Jon Deane

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia-based physical commodity digitisation firm InfiniGold , has today named Jon Deane as Chief Executive Officer. The organisation whose first digital asset, Perth Mint GoldPass, continues to experience significant customer growth. The firm also recently released PMGT , a token version of their digital gold product enabling wider distribution utilising blockchain technology. PMGT is the only token globally on a public blockchain backed by a government-guaranteed asset (Perth Mint Gold).Prior to joining InfiniGold as chief executive officer, Deane had an extensive background in the commodities space. He spent nearly ten years at JPMorgan as a managing director and as the head of commodities trading in the Asia Pacific region. After that, he spent nearly two years as the chief executive of TCM Capital, a global, diversified asset manager focused on distributed ledger technologies (DLT).During his last several years working in traditional financial spheres, Deane and his colleagues recognised the rapid impact that technology would have on the commodities market, from its application within the commodity supply chain, proof of provenance or purely on a transactional basis, eliminating systematic risks and unnecessary intermediaries. It was clear to Deane where these markets were heading.Deane’s appointment commences immediately at InfiniGold, an Australian Fintech startup, originating out of the Rozetta Institute, a financial markets research institute, that has leveraged frontier technology for the digitisation of gold and other commodities.“I’m excited to be joining InfiniGold at such a formative point in the development of the company. InfiniGold has already built an institutional-grade gold product, something that I believe is going to compete with the CME futures market, the global gold ETF markets as well as the interbank gold market. The firm is well positioned to widen its product offering across the commodity spectrum” said Deane.“The current geo-political landscape and associated volatility, are creating a very interesting period for the gold industry. InfiniGold is widening the accessibility of this asset class at a time when I anticipate more and more investors wanting to add gold positions to their portfolios, while also reducing the systematic risk created via synthetic products. We are excited about the next chapter in InfiniGold’s story, as we look to make markets more efficient and reattribute value back to the source of commodity risk.” concluded Deane.-ends-About InfiniGoldInfiniGold is a leading precious metals digitisation company that has developed a platform for the digitisation of gold and other precious metals. A spinout from RoZetta Ventures and part of the RoZetta Group ( www.rozetta.com.au , formerly Capital Markets CRC), the technology underpinning InfiniGold’s digital gold certificates is co-developed with other RoZetta Institute companies. It is also used to issue electronic cash and for the trading, clearing and settlement of unlisted securities. The core InfiniGold team previously developed SMARTS, the global leading market surveillance business that was acquired by NASDAQ in 2010. For more information please visit: https://www.infinigold.com/



