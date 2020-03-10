Tampa Bay Physician Recommends Holistic Supplements for Coronavirus Prevention

DOCS Outside the Box! announced that it is recommending several holistic supplements to help prevent and combat the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it is recommending several holistic supplements and therapies to help prevent and combat the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The recommendations are based on a recent order from the Chinese government that its physicians use a combination of vitamin C IVs and traditional Chinese herbs to treat infected patients. Chinese patients who have leveraged the recommended therapies have responded quickly and showed improved recovery rates.

The recommended coronavirus protocol was created by Docs Outside the Box! after a thorough review of how COVID-19 is currently being treated in China. The recommend treatments include patients taking a number of supplements including Pneumatrophin PMG, Immuplex, Lauricidin, Congaplex, and Colloidal Silver. The supplements are taken in various combinations depending on the stage and severity of infection.

Docs Outside the Box! Is led by Medical Director, Leah Teekell-Taylor, M.D., and by Lana Garner, DOM. The medical practitioners have worked together to establish an innovative healthcare approach that blends traditional and holistic medical techniques. Patients meet with both a Medical Doctor (M.D.) and a Doctor of Oriental Medicine (DOM). During the initial meeting the doctors act as a team, spend significant time with the patients, and educate patients on the potential care plans and treatments that are available across each modality.

“A recent publication followed a select set of coronavirus patients in Wuhan,” said Leah Teekell-Taylor, M.D Medical Director of DOCS Outside the Box!. “The report showed positive treatment outcomes in patients that leveraged a combination of western medicine with select Chinese herbs.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our office and in their daily lives.



