Break Out Country Pop Trio, Auburn Road, Releases New Single “Warning”

Country-pop trio Auburn Road releases newest single "Warning" on March 9 on all streaming platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary LaVox of Rascal Flatts, “Warning! Warning! Auburn Road is on the radio! The girls opened for us last year and dropped the curtain every night!”Clay Walker, “If you haven’t checked them out, you’re missing one of the greatest new acts… These girls will be bigger than the Dixie Chicks!”iHeart Radio personality Angie Ward says, “I’m a fan!”Country Sway, “Auburn Road is awesome and I love the song “Warning” and their great harmonies!”Wrapping up the first leg of their radio tour across the southeast, US Auburn Road is gearing up for the launch of their new single, “Warning”, available everywhere March 9th. The fun, talented, energetic and fast-rising country pop trio Auburn Road is releasing their newest single “Warning” along with the full lyric video on March 9. The powerful vocals of Kristen Brown, Alicia Paulson and Paxton Martin blend beautifully to deliver stunning harmonies on this new song that dives headfirst into the very relatable heartbreak that comes with seeing your ex-love with someone new for the first time. With a girlfriend-tell-all style and fearless female songwriting approach, their contagious personalities and unmatchable harmonies- Auburn Road is poised to take country music by storm. Current fans of the ladies include Toby Keith, Morgan Wallen, Rascall Flatts, Clay Walker, and Uncle Kracker, all of whom they have opened for.On their radio tour the girls visited and performed at radio stations in Nashville, Greenville, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Atlanta including networks such as iHeart Radio, Cumulus, Beasley Broadcast Group and more! Everyone they met quickly became fans of this talented and powerful girl group who are just beginning to make their mark on the country music scene."WARNING is about that first time you see an “Ex-love” with someone else no matter how prepared you think you are, you are not! It stings, it hurts and this song is about that feeling AND how your girls help you through it!" Auburn Road‘Warning’ is an anthem to all of those big loves where no matter if the break up is good or bad, that first time encounter seeing your ex-love with another is gut-wrenchingly painful. In the music video for this song, Kristen is both shocked and pained to see her ex with a new love and her girls (Paxton and Alicia) playfully comfort her while reflecting on their own similar experience. Young love is so passionate and strong and like the lyrics say, it “hurts like hell” when its gone. Everyone can relate to this song and the feeling of running into your ex and their new crush- wouldn’t it be great if we could all have a “Warning” that it was coming!The ladies of Auburn Road have grown up together like sisters and when asked to describe the group dynamic they answered, “We have grown up together as best friends and we are going through life’s milestones together which a lot of times is the basis of our songwriting. We hang out together and talk about our crushes and heartbreaks like all girlfriends do and our lyrics are conversations between best friends ” Auburn Road.“Warning” is the first single from the group’s new ep due out later this year.About Auburn RoadPop-Country Trio Auburn Road is: Paxton Martin, Kristen Brown, and Alicia Paulson. These life-long friends may hail from the suburbs of Sacramento but their music truly reflects the ethos of Nashville through their infectious style, sass and spirit. Armed with stunning harmonies; a tell-all and attitude- filled songwriting approach, they are sure to crash through the typical labels placed on women in today’s country music.About Powerbase: POWERBASE MUSIC Inc is an American record label founded in 2017 by music industry vet Silas White (Justin Timberlake/Wayne Brady). POWERBASE is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. POWERBASE promotes both developing and veteran stars, across Pop, R&B, Hip Hop, Jazz & Country.Website:Follow Auburn Road at:Facebook: @AuburnRoadMusicTwitter: @AuburnRoadMusicInstagram: @AuburnRoadMusic



