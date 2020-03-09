3,806 USDC donation to GiveCrypto facilitated by FIO Protocol pre-sale

It’s pleasing that the FIO Protocol is already able to support good causes within the crypto community” — David Gold, Founder, and CEO of Dapix Inc.

DENVER, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dapix Inc, the blockchain company responsible for the development of the initial version of the FIO Protocol - an industry-standard, decentralized service layer tasked with improving blockchain interoperability - has donated 3,806 USDC to charitable organization GiveCrypto, following FIO address pre-sale on September 5, 2019.The FIO Protocol, underpinned by the Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) - a consortium of leading wallets, exchanges, and cryptocurrency payment processors - went live with its pre-sale in September 2019, following a successful $5.7 million in Series A funding led by Binance’s venture Arm, Binance Labs. The Testnet for the FIO Protocol has been live since October with over 20 block producers now signed up to participate.The address pre-sale allowed individuals across multiple major wallets to bid on human-readable FIO domains and addresses, which will enable access to a range of the FIO Protocol’s features once the project hits mainnet in Q1 2020.At the end of the FIO Address pre-sale, Dapix provided users with the choice to donate leftover funds held on deposit. As a result, the equivalent of $3806 (3,806 USDC) was donated to the charitable organization GiveCrypto.“We greatly appreciate the community’s donation,” said Joe Waltman, executive director at GiveCrypto. “We aim to further harness the philanthropic nature of the community, to better the lives of those in need, while simultaneously furthering crypto utility worldwide.”GiveCrypto’s mission is to financially empower people by distributing cryptocurrency globally. Two billion people have smartphones, but don't have access to basic financial services. GiveCrypto gives cryptocurrency to people to help connect them to an open financial system.“It’s pleasing that the FIO Protocol is already able to support good causes within the crypto community,” said David Gold, Founder, and CEO of Dapix Inc. “Thanks to GiveCrypto, we were able to facilitate the donation of $3,806 in USDC. We look forward to announcing future charitable campaigns following the FIO mainnet launch in early 2020.”-ends-About FIO FoundationThe Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) is a consortium of leading wallets, exchange, and crypto payment processors supporting the FIO Protocol -- a decentralized Service Layer that removes the risk, complexity, and inconvenience of sending and receiving tokens and coins identically across every blockchain. The FIO Protocol is not a wallet and does not compete with other blockchains, rather, it makes the user experience better across every wallet and every blockchain.To learn more, visit: https://fio.foundation/ About Give CryptoFounded Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, GiveCrypto tasks itself with facilitating cryptocurrency donations and distributing them to poverty-stricken individuals. The organization’s purpose not only aims to grant financial empowerment but also intends to increase cryptocurrency utility worldwide. Beneficiaries can transfer the donated crypto to local currency, enabling the purchase of necessary goods and services. To learn more, visit www.givecrypto.org



