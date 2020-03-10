Houston Hair Entrepreneur Karen Anne Jacks Delivers with Della Ricca Custom Hair Color

Della Ricca Logo Della Ricca Graphic Della Ricca Colors

Creates a Winning, Health Conscious Solution for Salon Owners and Clients

I am concerned about the health and safety of my clients as well as mine and my family’s, but also needed to maintain a healthy business. Partnering with Della Ricca, I’m able to do all those things.” — Erin Olsen, Owner of Erin Brook Salon in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston native Karen Anne Jacks spent over 20 years as a professional hair colorist and salon owner. When the economy turned downward a few years ago, her clients asked if she could recommend a box hair color. When she realized she couldn't, she saw an opportunity to bridge the desire for salon quality and the expertise of a licensed, professional hair colorist, with the convenience of home use. Thus, Della Ricca Premium Italian Hair Color was born.“I founded Della Ricca to help clients who wanted the salon color hair colorists use, with all the customization we rely on. Many shades in varying amounts, a range of developer from 5 to 30 vol, and 5 different application instructions based on their personal color needs, from roots only to a color refresh. Clients can now confidently color their hair at home with their colorists guidance. And hair colorists can earn from the DIY market,” remarks Karen Anne. “With the recent issues around coronavirus as well as clients’ expectations around less crowded and faster options than waiting for their next appointment, Della Ricca sales have doubled as salons and consumers realize they can have the same salon quality in an at home application.”The seven base hair colors are named based on the character of the customer who wears the shade and include names such as Hero, Strong, Loyal, Lucky, Daring, Authentic and Kind. Beyond creating seven custom colors that can be mixed and matched to perfection for any head of hair, it was important to Mrs. Jacks that Della Ricca would become an additional revenue source for hair colorists and salon owners, rather than competition. Thus, the moniker “Hair Hero” was coined for salons that partner with Della Ricca.Erin Olsen, Owner of Erin Brook Salon in Houston, Texas is one Della Ricca Hair Hero. Exclaims Ms. Olsen, “I am concerned about the health and safety of my clients as well as mine and my family’s, but also needed to maintain a healthy business. Partnering with Della Ricca, I’m able to do all those things by accommodating my clients who prefer a less populated risk option.”States new Della Ricca customer, J-Bird, “It’s wonderful having a home hair color solution that includes my hairstylist, now I can color my hair at home with the same color they use in the salon."About Della Ricca: Della Ricca was founded by Board Certified Hair Professional, Karen Anne Jacks, who believes everyone deserves salon grade customized color. Every client deserves THE BEST “Do-It-Yourself” hair color experience that reflects their own unique brand of beauty. Della Ricca’s exclusive salon grade hair color is created in Italy to exact specifications. Understanding the science, chemistry, and artistry of hair color and recognizing that every client is individually unique, every order is customized and hand selected, adding a personal touch by a professional colorist who understands a client’s desired outcome. For more information, go to https://www.dellariccahaircolor.com



