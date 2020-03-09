Cincinnati-Based Health Network Partners with Medicom Health to Lower Out-of-Pocket Medication Expenses for Consumers.

The Christ Hospital Health Network has chosen to deploy Medicom Health's Rx Savings Assistant® solution to improve medication adherence & reduce readmissions.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicom Health is pleased to announce that The Christ Hospital Health Network has chosen to deploy their Rx Savings Assistant solution across the health system as part of the provider’s ongoing commitment to improving medication adherence and reduce patient readmissions.The Christ Hospital is an extensive organization of physicians and healthcare providers, working together in more than 100 locations throughout the Greater Cincinnati area, dedicated to making exceptional care more accessible and convenient to their communities.Medicom Health's new Rx Savings Assistantsoftware is a simple way for hospital systems like The Christ Hospital to instantly increase prescription fills by making them more affordable for more patients. This technology supplements other patient assistance programs and leverages their electronic medical record (EMR) investment.The solution is a plug-in module for EMRs like Epic and Cerner. It listens for new prescriptions and searches external databases for matching discount offers from various partners. Medicom Health’s technology adds brand name and generic savings offers into the patient records and makes them easily available on the printed After-Visit Summary (AVS) paperwork handed to each qualified patient at discharge. The discounts are universal and can be redeemed anywhere. Because the system runs behind the scenes, it does not alter physician workflow or influence prescribing patterns.Pharmaceutical manufacturers already provide many discounts and free trial offers through DTC channels, but most patients don't take advantage of them for various reasons, including awareness and access issues.“Dramatically reducing the cost of medications for patients improves their adherence and ultimately their health,” says Will Sigsbee, CEO of Medicom Health. “We are able to make a meaningful impact for health systems because of the volume of patients we serve, the quality of our discount offers, and reduced friction in delivering them. As soon as the solution is turned on, every qualified patient is eligible for effortless access to discounts for every prescription.”“We are always looking for ways to improve access to medications for our patients,” says Dr. Justin M. Gamble, Network Director of Pharmacy Services at The Christ Hospital. “When patients have access to affordable medications, they are more likely to take them, reducing readmissions to the hospital. We are thrilled to be able to offer this service as another way to help reduce that cost burden.”Increased adherence results in many benefits to patients and providers, including better outcomes, patient satisfaction, pharmacy revenues, and more. Hospitals in the United States are accountable for resulting readmission costs, poor outcomes, and low HCAHP scores.“To have an influential health system like The Christ Hospital join Cleveland Clinic and the other industry-leading organizations we serve is a testament to the power of our technology and service,” says Tony Huth, Medicom Health's co-founder and President.ABOUT MEDICOM HEALTHFounded in 2000 in Minneapolis, Medicom Health is a technology company dedicated to empowering health engagement by delivering world-class digital solutions. Almost a thousand hospitals and millions of patients use their tools and technologies every year, including their disruptive clinical channel for automated Rx discounts at enterprise scale.



