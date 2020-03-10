Harris School Nutrition Solutions Now Integrates with PowerSchool

Easy, secure payments for all school activities are now possible through Harris School Nutrition & PowerSchool Integration

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harris School Nutrition Solutions is pleased to announce a new integrated payment partnership with PowerSchool. Harris, based in Niagara Falls, NY, is a leader in providing comprehensive and innovative school nutrition software and hardware solutions and support across North America. The Folsom, California-based PowerSchool offers web-based and mobile app technology solutions across schools and districts. This partnership is a natural blending of the two companies' shared missions and priorities to provide comprehensive, integrated technology solutions to schools and districts.Harris's EZSchoolPay payment processing software will now integrate with PowerSchool solutions to create a simplified and more efficient tracking, payment, and reporting experience for school activity fees. When a school or district uses PowerSchool to assign and track expenses for activities such as sports, instruments, field trips, or other activities, EZSchoolPay will then handle the subsequent payments through this seamless integration.With a demonstrated vision for success that is rooted in addressing and solving known pain points and challenges through focused support for students, educators, and staff, the relationship between Harris and PowerSchool is a natural fit."At Harris, we are so proud to partner with PowerSchool to support full integrations of secure, seamless, and simplified payment options for school activities," said Melissa Irick, Executive Vice President of Harris School Nutrition Solutions. "We know that complicated payment situations frustrate schools and parents, and ultimately affect students the most. When the tracking and payment system is complex or inefficient, it can sometimes prevent students from taking part in meaningful and beneficial activities. Our partnership is about two school technology leaders coming together to empower schools and districts across the country to give administrators, educators, parents, and students a complete set of integrated tools to unlock efficiency and potential."Harris School Nutrition Solutions provides a comprehensive suite of programs, services, tools, and support, including point-of-sale (POS) and electronic free and reduced-lunch applications, as well as regulatory, compliance, reporting, budgeting. Additional functionalities support individual school nutrition programs across school districts nationwide.For more information about Harris School Nutrition Solutions and additional school solutions, please visit www.harrisschoolsolutions.com . For more information about PowerSchool, please visit www.powerschool.com # # #ABOUT HARRIS SCHOOL NUTRITION SOLUTIONSFor more than two decades, Harris School Solutions (HSS) has designed, developed, and implemented comprehensive software and hardware solutions that address specific financial, educational, and nutritional needs and challenges faced by schools and school districts. As part of HSS, Harris School Nutrition Solutions works to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of school lunch and cafeteria programs across all areas of cafeteria management with a suite of programs, services, tools, and support, including point-of-sale (POS) and electronic free and reduced-lunch applications, as well as regulatory, compliance, reporting, budgeting, and other functionalities that support individual school nutrition programs across school districts nationwide.As one of the first companies to offer educational management tools, HSS solutions are now implemented in more than 4,000 school districts across North America, helping to enable and empower students and schools to reach their full potential. For more information about Harris School Solutions, visit harrissschoolsolutions.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.