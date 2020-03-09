Phylicia Fant celebrates Shawn Holiday’s birthday at Porta Via presented by Guillotine Vodka in Beverly Hills,CA. (Photo Credit: Olegkud Photography) Jaha Johnson, (from left to right) Courtney Lowery and Country Stewart attends Shawn Holiday’s birthday celebration at Port Via presented by Guillotine Vodka in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo Credit: Olegkud Photography) DJ Mormille (from left to right), Jaha Johnson and Ashaunna Ayers attends Shawn Holiday’s birthday celebration at Port Via presented by Guillotine Vodka in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo Credit: Olegkud Photography)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shawn Holiday (Senior Vice President of Sony Music and Head of Urban Music at Sony Music/ATV Music Publishing) celebrated his birthday presented by Guillotine Vodka at Porta Via in Beverly Hills, CA . Shawn celebrated the evening with a few of his industry friends such as Phylicia Fant, Jaha Johnson, Courtney Lowery, Courtney Stewart and Ashaunna Ayers. Guests also enjoyed specialty cocktails provided by Guillotine Vodka and light bites.About Shawn Holiday:Shawn Holiday is the Senior Vice President of Sony Music and Head of Urban Music at Sony Music/ATV Music Publishing. He has worked closely with a number of songwriters and artists, including Cardi B, French Montana, Bryson Tiller, Daniel Caesar and Travis Scott. In 2018, Shawn was featured on Billboard's 2018 Hip Hop Power List and was recently featured on Variety's Hitmakers List in recognition of his success with Cardi B and Travis Scott.About Guillotine Vodka:Guillotine Vodka is a French premium spirits producer founded in Paris by Bastille Day chairman Paul Berkmann in 2017, and is now available in select markets and venues across California and Washington. For more information on where you can experience Guillotine Heritage barrel-aged vodka, visit guillotinevodka.com. Photos // Photo Credit: Olegkud Photography: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xz5ey2avus5ci5q/AADJMzybjnlOshu26JYwlv8ha?dl=0



