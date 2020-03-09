How to Decorate your Tent Rental for your Event

See how this sailcloth tent glows with warm light? Simple can be better, like it is for this cleartop tent. This jungle theme is perfect with the light projections!

A review of your tent decoration options based on the type of tent being used for your event.

Tent Décor gives each client endless opportunities to turn their vision into a reality. We offer a multitude of lighting options including chandeliers, pin spotting, and gobo image projections.” — L&A Tents

TRENTON, NJ, US, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So your planning an event, it could be a wedding, a party, or a festival and you’ve rented the perfect tent for the occasion. Now you may be wondering how you're going to make that tent wow your guests. You need to decorate it perfectly, and the good news is that there are several options available for decorating your tent. There are two things you need to ask yourself: what decor will go best with the tent you’ve chosen and what decorations will go with the overall theme of the event.

If you’ve chosen a sailcloth tent then you’ve chosen a style that works perfectly with warm lighting or nautical themes. These tents tend to glow with certain lighting, you can take advantage of that for your event! Adding lanterns or lights that will enhance that glow will make your tent a warm, inviting and even magical for your guests. Due to the fabric, the sailcloth tent is made out of, it lends itself very well to nautical or beachy themed events. It’s not called “sail” cloth for nothing - and you can easily lean into that fact to pick the perfect decorations.

If you’ve picked a clear top tent or tent with clear walls then that probably means your event is taking place at a venue that is beautiful. Take advantage of your clear tent and beautiful surroundings by picking decor that won’t pull away from the landscape. Consider keeping it simple rather than adding a lot of drapes and big decorative items. Something as simple as string lights can be the perfect match for your clear top tent. Another option is to added colored lights, as the clear plastic will shine with color!

For pole tents, you have the option to play with draping fabrics or pole covers. You can add gracefully drapes between the structures to add a classy touch to the tent. It’s in the design of a pole tent that, well, poles will be involved where your guests will be. Rather than let the poles stand out, cover them so they feel apart of your theme and not just a necessary structure.

If you went with a frame tent, especially a gable end type, then a custom entrance might be a perfect choice to take your event’s decor and theme to the next level of amazing. You can also opt-in for chandeliers that not only handle lighting but also style. If you went for a solid top rather than a clear, then you have the ability to try light projections! You can project an image or a full moving experience to the ceiling of your tent that matches your theme perfectly.

The options are endless and there is some decor that will go with anything and everything you wanted for your event. Colored lights, paper lanterns, fairy lights, and drapes can be used in many ways making the classicly versatile for any event type. So long as you know your color and theme you have endless possibilities to work with. Be sure to ask your tent rental provider about their decor options and for their professional opinion.





