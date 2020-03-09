Grandeur Peak to Launch US Stalwarts Fund March 19th

Randy Pearce, CIO, PM Brad Barth, PM

It will seek to invest in what Grandeur Peak believes are best-in-class growth companies in the United States, primarily in the $1.5B - $10B market cap range.

We have been preparing to launch a US fund over the past year, and with the recent market sell-off, this feels like an appropriate time.” — Randy Pearce, CIO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grandeur Peak Global Advisors announced today that it will launch the Grandeur Peak US Stalwarts Fund (GUSYX) on Thursday, March 19th. The new fund will be a sister fund to the existing Global Stalwarts (GGSYX) and International Stalwarts (GISYX) funds. It will seek to invest in what Grandeur Peak believes are best-in-class growth companies in the United States, primarily in the $1.5B - $10B market cap range because that is where the Grandeur Peak team is finding the most interesting growth opportunities in the US.The US Stalwarts Fund will leverage the global research of the entire Grandeur Peak team, but focus its investments on US companies. The Fund’s holdings will typically be held in the Grandeur Peak global funds as well. By dedicating a fund to just the US segment of the global market, investors will have greater choice in selecting geographic asset allocation of their Grandeur Peak investments (Grandeur Peak Funds are available in Global, International, Emerging, and now US segmentations).Lead portfolio managers for the US Stalwarts Fund, Randy Pearce and Brad Barth , also oversee the Global Stalwarts and International Stalwarts Funds. They tap into the breadth of experience and analysis of the 32-person Grandeur Peak research team to find what they believe are the most compelling investment opportunities. Randy Pearce, who also serves as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer, said: “We have planned for a dedicated US fund since the inception of the firm. We are a global investment firm and we believe that our ability to connect global dots makes us better US investors than those who aren’t seeing the full picture. We also recognize that having the dedicated focus of a US fund may in turn make us better global investors. Senior members of our investment team brought great US small-cap investment experience to the founding of Grandeur Peak, and we have invested in a long list of micro to mid-cap US companies since day one of the firm. We believe our disciplined process is well suited for this space and we are encouraged by how we’ve done in the US tranche of our global portfolios. We have been preparing to launch a US fund over the past year, and with the recent market sell-off, this feels like an appropriate time.”About Grandeur Peak Global Advisors:Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.###The objective of all the Grandeur Peak Funds is long-term growth of capital. The US Stalwarts Fund is new and has limited operating history.RISKS:Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds.An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.grandeurpeakglobal.com or call 1-855-377-PEAK (7325). Please read it carefully before investing.Grandeur Peak Funds will deduct a 2.00% redemption proceeds fee on Fund shares held 60 days or less. For more complete information including charges, risks and expenses, read the prospectus carefully.CFAis a trademark owned by CFA Institute. The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation is issued by the CFA Institute. Candidates must meet one of the following prerequisites: undergraduate degree and 4 years of professional experience involving investment decision-making, or 4 years qualified work experience (full time, but not necessarily investment related). Candidates are then required to undertake extensive self-study programs (250 hours of study for each of the 3 levels) and pass examinations for all 3 levels.Grandeur Peak Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (“ADI”). Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is not affiliated with ADI. Mark Siddoway, Todd Matheny, and Amy Johnson are registered representatives of ADI.GPG000912 3/31/2021



