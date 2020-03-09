GRAMMY-Nominated Nappy Roots Returns to Arches Brewery with their Craft Beer Collaboration Now Available in Cans

GRAMMY-Nominated Nappy Roots Atlantucky teams up with Arches Brewery for a creative Nitro brewed Chocolate Milk Stout with an ABV of 6.6% celebrating the band's historical roots

Kentucky Mud recognizes the band’s historical roots; Launch event on March 14

Having our creation back in stock at Arches is dope and we’re excited that craft beer fans will be able to take some home since it will now be available in cans,” — Skinny Deville

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAMMY-nominated Nappy Roots and Arches Brewery are hosting a one-day craft beer event on Saturday, March 14 from 1 pm – 9 pm, to celebrate the limited-edition beer relaunch of Kentucky Mud – a brewery-only release available on tap and in cans. The stout celebrates the band’s historical roots, being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta.The band will be onsite to meet fans at Arches Brewery (3361 Dogwood Dr., Hapeville) for a day of sharing beers with friends, staying warm by the fire pits, and enjoying food from Good Azz Food. At 6 pm, the evening events will continue with the opening of Arches Brewing’s second art exhibition of the 2020 season (“Looking for the Southeast”) that will be accompanied by live music from The Human DJ.“We are excited to sit back with our fans to relax and enjoy the day drinking a beer we are very proud of creating,” said Skinny Deville, one of the founding members of Nappy Roots. “Having our creation back in stock at Arches is dope and we’re excited that craft beer fans will be able to take some home since it will now be available in cans.”Kentucky Mud is a creatively brewed Nitro Chocolate Milk Stout with an ABV of 6.6%. Its foundation is rich and chocolaty, accompanied by sweet nutty flavors. The light roasted notes are layered with the addition of lactose, which brings a frothy creaminess. A generous dose of cocoa nibs and bourbon-soaked vanilla beans put the final touch on this adventurous style.“We’re celebrating this encore performance with Nappy Roots and the Kentucky Mud beer by hosting the band at a launch event at our facility,” said Ashley Henry, Arches Brewery tasting room manager. “We have made a limited run of Kentucky Mud in kegs and cans that will only be available at Arches Brewing, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. Come early and enjoy the celebration!”The band began experimenting with their home brewery, Atlantucky, which fermented their passion for microbrewing. During the past several years, they have mass-produced numerous beers across the country. In addition, the group is in the initial stages of developing a reality show that will follow the band as they visit craft breweries in markets they perform.The Nappy Roots were nominated for two American Music Awards (AMA) in 2003: Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Hip-Hop/R&B and Favorite New Artist – Hip-Hop/R&B. That same year, they were also nominated for Best New Artist at the Soul Train Award. In 2011, Southern Entertainment Awards nominated their album The Pursuit of Nappyness for Album of the Year. The band’s most recent album, Another 40 Akerz, was released in 2017.For more information, please visit www.nappyroots.com or www.archesbrewing.com



