ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION DEBUTS LATEST EDITION OF “The ONE VOICE Minute” FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Happy ST. Patrick's Day from The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition

IAOVC highlights facts about the Italian American experience with a “bite-sized” video on holidays and events in US history, this one about St. Patrick’s Day

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, US, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, debuts its latest edition of “The ONE VOICE Minute” video series highlighting interesting facts about the Italian American experience. This latest edition is on St. Patrick’s Day, not normally associated with Italian Americans.

There is a well-documented history of the turbulent relationship between Italian and Irish immigrants during the turn of the 20th century. Those were difficult times for ethnic neighborhoods as cultures and traditions clashed as they worked towards achieving the American dream. But the fact that Italian and Irish cultures eventually bonded together is among the great stories of America.

Of course, St. Patrick’s Day is a great Irish American holiday that is enjoyed by all in this melting pot of our country. As Italian Americans we can join with our Irish American friends in celebrating their day and the bond between our cultures that has grown over the past century. This latest edition of the ONE VOICE Minute celebrates this special day and commemorates our ties to our Irish American friends.

Written and produced by Frank Cipolla, The ONE VOICE Minute videos are hosted by Andre’ DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC, who regularly appears on TV and radio interviews representing IAOVC in its efforts at fighting stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans. “I am very pleased to host The ONE VOICE Minute series presenting facts about Italian Americans who have contributed so much to our great country throughout history,” stated DiMino.

Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC stated “The ONE VOICE Minute about St. Patrick’s Day is a great way to show our support for, and connection with, Irish Americans. I urge everyone to watch this latest video brought to you by IAOVC.”

The ONE VOICE Minute on St. Patrick’s Day is on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Pi_T6BFhnJg

IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to educate and fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. Contributions to IAOVC are tax deductible – consult your tax adviser.

