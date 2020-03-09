Interview with Martin Everett speaker at SMi’s Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference

SMi Reports: An Interview with Martin Everett,CSO, at Antabio. Who is attending Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference 30th/31st March 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s global focused two-day conference pharmaceutical is for industry professionals looking to gain an in-depth knowledge of the scientific, economic, and regulatory challenges facing the critical global issue of antibiotic resistance.For interested individuals to attend the conference, use the link below within the next 3 weeks to register: www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PR5 Martin Everett has over 25 years’ experience in academia, pharmaceutical R&D (GSK) and biotechnology (MerLion, ANTABIO) as a drug discovery scientist, with an interest in antibiotic resistance/persistence mechanisms. At GSK he managed a high-throughput screening group and led several lead discovery projects. At MerLion he was Head of Research leading a multi-disciplinary team discovering novel natural product derived compounds. We are delighted to share some excerpts from the speaker’s interview Q&A session:What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the field at the moment?“Antabio has great programs which are poised for clinical development and which can make a real difference to patients. My greatest challenge is to keep these programs moving forward during these constrained times and ensure that Antabio is best-positioned to take advantage of the inevitable surge of interest from funders and investors that will come from the announcement of new initiatives.”What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2020?“This past year, 2019, has seen further spread and evolution of NDM in all parts of the world. I will be addressing the global impact of NDM-mediated carbapenem resistance and presenting Antabio’s novel preclinical candidate beta-lactam/beta-lactamase combination as a targeted solution to this growing problem.”The Superbugs & Superdrugs conference in March, Martin will be speaking on PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF METALLO-B-LACTAMASE INHIBITOR (ANT2681) IN COMBINATION WITH MEROPENEM AS A POTENT AGENT AGAINST NDM-CRE covering:• Worldwide CRE prevalence summary• Discovery of a novel MBL-inhibitor: ANT431 and reinstating susceptibility• Progress of the MBLi programme towards a preclinical candidate: ANT2681• The future of antibiotic adjuvants and combination therapies There will be a variety of topics regarding Superbugs & Superdrugs covered at the conference by a diverse range of speakers. To learn more about The full interview, agenda and speaker line-up a brochure is available online at www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PR5 The event is sponsored by Scynexis.For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSuperbugs & Superdrugs 2020Conference: 30th – 31st March 2020Workshops: 1st April 2020Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK#SMiBugs--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



