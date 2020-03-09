Guildhawk's MBE 3 Show How Doing Good Deeds is Good for Your Health

Photo of Guildhawk CEO Jurga Zilinskiene MBE with Chairman Ian Miller MBE and Patrick Rarden MBE

Research shows doing good deeds and working collaboratively as a team has real health benefits. Ian Miller, Jurga Zilinskiene and Patrick Rarden explain

Trust, collaboration and dynamism are core values for everyone at Guildhawk. These are also fundamental ingredients for philanthropic behavior.” — David Clarke,Group Head of Integrity

CITY OF LONDON , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers have studied people who engage in charitable activity and found that altruistic behavior may be inherited from our ancestors. Historically, those who helped each other were more likely to survive as they received larger doses of dopamine in exchange for good deeds. Dopamine isn’t just a feel good chemical, it is also an effective medicine for treating low blood pressure and diseases that shorten life.

To test this out, we looked at three colleagues at Guildhawk, Ian Miller, Patrick Rarden and Jurga Zilinskiene. They are kind souls who on the outside look very different, but on the inside share an unrelenting desire to make things better. Coincidentally, the three are also Members of a very special Royal Order - the Most excellent Order of the British Empire or MBE for short.

They conclude that being philanthropic is probably a blend of ancient DNA and the influence of their parents in childhood, when saying, "No" to chores just wasn't an option! What does this all mean for work life balance and running a business? Well, by making trust, collaboration and dynamism core values in your personal and professional life as the teams at Guildhawk do, we can begin to solve the biggest challenges we face today, together.

