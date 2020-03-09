Member of Panel of Experts of the Los Angeles Superior Court Writes Reality-Based Novel

Dr. James E. Shaw, Author of Novel, "Girl Sinner, Lady Saint"

California Superior Court Expert Witness Pens Novel Inspired by Real Events

The imprisoned teenagers comprising my research were from a variety of backgrounds: wealth, poverty, middle-class, as well as being from varied ethnicities and cultures.” — James E. Shaw, Ph.D.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Psychology Professor and Superior Court-certified expert, James E. Shaw, is an author best known by the nation's media for his nationally-touted nonfiction book, JACK AND JILL, WHY THEY KILL, based on his four years of direct doctoral research inside state youth prisons. The centerpieces of his research project were adolescent girls and boys sentenced to "juvenile life" (until age 25) for having committed acts of homicide. Shaw's over 400-page dissertation was winner of the Phi Delta Kappa "Best Dissertation of the Year" award, and was the framework for his book.Dr. Shaw says, "The idea for my novel, GIRL SINNER, LADY SAINT, was driven by the real-life backgrounds and odysseys--from life at home to life in prison--of the highly-vocal youths who volunteered as the subjects of my four-year research inside their respective prisons." Shaw describes this current book as "A 572-page, 72-chapter sizzling page-turner, marinated in real events." Shaw's fictional heroine, Candela McQueen, upon her release from prison, eventually forms the all-femme Hip Hop group, JEZEBEL. The group is an overnight success and, in time, has an international fan club called "Great Dames."Shaw describes GIRL SINNER, LADY SAINT as an "adventure-and-romance drama framed around Candela's juvenile-life prison term, post-prison golden music career, a few marriages, yet endless support of, and donations to, charities and communities in need." Candela is desperate to keep her 10-year prison past behind her. Buried, with no clues. She re-makes herself and is completely unaware that an inmate from that self-same prison has been stalking her for years, literally--ever since being released on parole--and accidentally yet finally finds her castle-like mansion. Letting bygones-be-bygones simply cannot be. Candela's past slams into her present.Shaw says his novel was "written as a tribute to my 103 research subjects, teenage boys and girls who desperately wished it was possible" for them to start their lives over." To a person, many cried in anguish, promising they would never commit another crime, much less homicide." Shaw says, "The teenagers comprising my research were from a variety of backgrounds: wealth, poverty, middle-class, and were from varied ethnicities and cultures." Shaw says, "I had a wake-up call" when he travelled the nation, on speaking tours and as a television guest on "Good Morning, America," "NBC Today," CNN, MSNBC, ABC, and CBS. "It occurred to me that my nonfiction work, JACK and JILL, WHY THEY KILL, also based on my research inside those same youth prisons, was what the media wanted to talk about, exclusively because of the rapidly-growing national phenomenon of teen-age school shooters turning school yards into grave yards."However, Shaw says that "I was having recurrent and demanding thoughts that I ought to write an action-packed, reality-infused , contemporary novel to reveal to young people, whether in prison or simmering emotionally and uncomfortably at home or in the streets, why the heroine of my new book also feels trapped by her circumstances, and serves serious time in prison. Imagine how readers might be inspired and encouraged by how Candela McQueen literally turns her life around, gives back to, and becomes a pillar of her community, funds charities, renews her religious faith and starts mentoring youths. She forms a youth choir and the size of her church's congregation grows continuously. She finds the true love of her life, who keeps her safe and successfully protects her from the imminent danger of that person from her past. Candela is redeemed." To inspire youths and other readers, I endeavored to create GIRL SINNER, LADY SAINT as a contemporary book-to-film model: It is raw, spicy, juicy, and a can't stop read, and Candela's arc is riveting in its evolution."



