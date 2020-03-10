Edamam Builds Largest Food and Nutrition Database

Edamam offers fast and chepa solutions to power nutrition for over 40,000 businesses Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses The leading nutrition data API provider.

Edamam’s meal database has over 5 million recipes and 750,000 foods.

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a data-as-service company providing food and nutrition data solutions to businesses in the food, health and wellness sectors, has significantly expanded its database capabilities. The company has built the largest and deepest dataset of meals in the world.

Currently, Edamam has over 5 million recipes and 750,000 foods and meals in its database, all tagged for 130+ nutrients, every allergy, every lifestyle diet, over 200 chronic conditions, as well as grocery categories, meal and dish type, and cuisine.

Edamam provide access to its database via APIs or licensing. Developers can sign up for free to test Edamam’s Recipe Search API or Food Database API on the company’s developer portal.

“We have built a unique dataset with unparalleled breadth, depth and accuracy,” shared Victor Penev, Edamam’s CEO and Founder. “Our goal is one day to have data for every meal ever created, cooked, served, delivered or eaten and become the source for accurate food and nutrition data for all businesses in the food, heath and wellness sectors,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam continues to constantly enhance its data capabilities and is looking in the immediate future to add flavor profiling of meals, ingredient substitutions for recipes, as well as genotype and blood biomarker driven tagging of foods and meals. The company is also working on automatic nutrition analysis of restaurant meals.

“Ultimately, we want to be able to answer in a very personalized manner for everyone on the planet the question: What should I eat next?” elaborated Victor Penev. “And this requires that we know everything about every meal.

Edamam creates the majority of its nutrient and diet data and builds unique data capabilities, such as a dataset of 70,000 most commonly eaten meals with their standard nutrition data and diet applicability.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer for their clients the perennial question: “What should I eat?”



