Regular Freemasonry for Women and the Great American Experiment in Governance
Regular Freemasonry for Women: The Great American Experiment - a film documenting the Consecration and Installation of Officers of America Lodge 57 in May 2019.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regular Freemasonry for Women: The Great American Experiment -- is a film released today documenting the Consecration and Installation of Officers of America Lodge No. 57, the first regular Freemasonry Lodge for Women in the United States consecrated in Washington, DC, May 25, 2019, by HFAF-Freemasonry for Women of the United Kingdom.
See the film on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Hq-5fJEa7Z0
As we celebrate International Women’s Day and the month of March as National Women’s History Month, America Lodge No. 57 is proud to carry forth the wisdom of the ages, to bring light to the feminine spirit, to have the moral courage to build a more ethical and just world, to educate, inspire, empower, and shape the future by integrating women more equally in society.
For more than a hundred years, women have stood firm in their belief that they were justly entitled to become a Freemason.
America Lodge No. 57 is a fraternal society for women, organized by women, to promote brotherly love, self-knowledge, and charity under the tenets of Universal Freemasonry.
