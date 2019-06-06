Two World War II Veterans Honored Friday, June 7 at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Logo of Grand Lodge of D.C.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen to Address Gathering on the Mall to Honor Two World War II Veterans

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WWII VETERANS HONORED ON FRIDAY, JUNE 775th Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony at World War II memorialOn the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, the Grand Lodge of Washington D.C. will hold a ceremony at the World War II Memorial to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom and humanity, and pay homage to two Freemason World War II Veterans for their service to our country. The one-hour long ceremony starts at 9:45 AM and ends at 10:45 AM.The Honorable Chris Van Hollen, United States Senator from Maryland will join the Grand Master of Masons of Washington, DC, Dr. Charbel T. Fahed, in presenting Freemasonry’s Medal of Honor to both Veterans who are currently residents of the State of Maryland: Herman Zeitchik (United States Army), was deployed to the Atlantic Theater of operations and participated in Operation Overlord, the codename for the Battle of Normandy, launched by Allied Forces on June 6, 1944 (D-Day).Jerrold Gordon (United States Navy), Past Master, was deployed to the South Pacific Theater of operations in support of Operation Reno, the codename for a series of military plans for the advance of the forces of General Douglas MacArthur’s South-West Pacific Area command.The ceremony also includes wreaths laying by the various masonic Lodges of Washington, D.C. and visiting Masonic leaders from different States and around the world.BackgroundFreemasonry is one of the oldest fraternities in the world with a rich American heritage that was shaped by Revolutionary War heroes like Paul Revere and Haim Solomon, and Founding Fathers like George Washington , James Madison and Benjamin Franklin. During WWII, Freemasons throughout the country rallied behind the war effort under the leaderships of Presidents and Freemasons Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Harry S. Truman., and Grand Lodges raised large amounts of money purchasing war bonds to finance the war.



