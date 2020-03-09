This Week on Monday Morning Radio: What Makes TV Producers Say ‘Yes’

Dean Rotbart, Host, Monday Morning Radio. Photo: Avital Rotbart Zach Leibowitz at CNBC's Times Square Studios. Photo: Avital Rotbart 2020 Business News Visionary Award MondayMorningRadio.com

Discover the secret of cultivating positive, mutually beneficial relationships with influential television producers

On that morning, with lots of breaking news on Wall Street, he managed to place two of his firm’s clients on Squawk Box.” — Dean Rotbart

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to placing their clients on CNBC, Fox Business Network, Bloomberg TV, and other influential business and financial news channels, Zach Leibowitz and his colleagues at Dukas Linden Public Relations have an enviable record.In the past year alone, the team at Dukas Linden -- a communications partner for leaders in finance, asset management, fintech, and professional services -- has landed their clients on more than 600 broadcast segments.This week on Monday Morning Radio , Leibowitz, executive vice president and head of broadcast operations at Dukas Linden, shares his proprietary formula for getting TV producers to showcase his clients.The podcast is available to stream or download for free from: http://traffic.libsyn.com/mondaymorningradio/Dukas_Linden.mp3 “Zach’s insights apply to any business seeking visibility, whether it operates on Wall Street or Main Street,” says Monday Morning Radio host Dean Rotbart, himself an award-winning financial journalist.Leibowitz joined Dukas Linden in 2010 after working both in front of the camera at ESPN and as a producer and guest booker at Fox Business Network.“Zach understands the needs of television producers and on-air personalities, as well as the pressures they face,” Rotbart explains. “His skill is using that knowledge and extensive experience to create a win-win opportunity that serves both Dukas Linden clients and the broadcast journalists with whom he works.”Dukas Linden, the seventh-largest independent financial PR firm, describes itself as strategists and storytellers, advisors and advocates. In total, it boasts more than 2,075 top-tier national media placements on behalf of its clients.Rotbart, who earlier in his career was a Heard on the Street columnist for The Wall Street Journal, met Liebowitz for the first time in February of this year when they were both in the “green room” at the CNBC’s studios in Times Square. “I was impressed with Zach’s approach right away. On that morning, with lots of breaking news on Wall Street, he managed to place two of his firm’s clients on Squawk Box.”“Zach embodies the knowledge, connections, passion, and hustle that every company desires in a public relations expert,” Rotbart adds. “If you covet positive media attention, you won’t want to miss this week’s conversation with Zach.”Launched in June 2012, Monday Morning Radio features some of the country’s most innovative business owners and experts. The program is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin-Texas based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.Rotbart, who was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Journalism by The Wall Street Journal, serves as chair and editor-in-chief of the Business News Visionary and News Luminary Awards, which honor career-long journalism excellence.Weekly, beginning on March 12th, Rotbart will post an oral history with prominent business and financial journalists at www.NewsLuminaries.com . The site will also feature articles, photographs, videos, and journalism memorabilia.Past episodes of Monday Morning Radio are available at www.MondayMorningRadio.com Recent guests include:• Jeffrey Gitomer, Sales Guru• Ryan Deiss, Founder, The Digital Marketer• Ryan McFarland, Founder, All Kids Bike• Karen Wickre, World-Class Networker• Robert L. Dilenschneider, Author, “Decisions”• Bert and Tracy Gervis, owners, Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Foods• Steve Anderson, Author, “The Bezos Letters”• Fauzia Burke, Founder, FSB Associates• Bobby Herrera, Author, “The Gift of Struggle”To stream or download this week’s episode, visit http://traffic.libsyn.com/mondaymorningradio/Dukas_Linden.mp3 or Apple Podcasts



