Tough Love at Mystic Bay Coming Your Way April 1

Running Wild Press

Tough Love at Mystic Bay by Elizabeth Sowden will be released in April 1, 2020, by Running Wild Press. https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781947041530

Out of the horrors of "tough love" comes this beautifully poetic, fearless story of the resilience of the human spirit. Simply awe-inspiring from beginning to end!” — Nick Gaglia, filmmaker

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tough Love at Mystic Bay by Elizabeth Sowden will be released in April 1, 2020, by Running Wild Press. https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781947041530 In this debut novel, Sowden delves into the troubled teen industry. Tough Love at Mystic Bay follows Grace Haddonfield, an accomplished four-start chef, who unlearns harsh lessons and rediscovers friendship by revisiting and confronting her bitter past. At 14, all she wanted is to become captain of her high school swim team. Instead, she finds herself at odds with her controlling mother who sends her to a boarding school for troubled teens. After trying to escape Epiphany Lake Academy, Grace winds up somewhere even worse: Mystic Bay, a barbed-wire facility in the Dominican Republic. As an adult, Grace is successful but lonely and struggles to reconcile her triumphs with the injustices she has endured. When she meets a woman named Jess in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class, she has the chance to make the kind of connection that's been missing from her life.ISBN: 9781947041530PP: 292Reviews:Out of the horrors of "tough love" comes this beautifully poetic, fearless story of the resilience of the human spirit. Simply awe-inspiring from beginning to end! –Nick Gaglia, filmmaker and survivor of an abusive, cult-like rehabilitation centerThe abuse itself is horrifying, and the author drives home the feelings of desperation and injustice; at several moments, it seems as if Grace has outsmarted the system only to end up in a worse position…The story still leads to satisfying and bittersweet conclusions about confronting one’s past. A shocking tale of surviving abuse and living with its consequence.— Kirkus ReviewsAbout the Author:Prior to getting her substitute teaching license, Elizabeth Sowden worked in the marketing industry for 12 years. Sowden lives and works in Minneapolis, Minnesota.About the Publisher:Based in Los Angeles, California, Running Wild Press is an independent publisher bringing stories from new voices out into the world. Headed by editor-in-chief Lisa Diane Kastner, Running Wild specializes in stories that run outside the lines, pushing the boundaries of genre and perspective.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.