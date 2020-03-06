New $4 Million Family Entertainment Center in Kansas City Opens March 13

SHAWNEE, KS, USA, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incredible Pizza Company, based in Springfield, MO, has completed a 4-million-dollar renovation of the 73,000 square foot building located at 63rd and Pfluum in Shawnee, KS. Kansas City’s Incredible Pizza Company will have more to do than any other family entertainment center in the area, offering 14 rides, attractions, and over 150 video and arcade games. The indoor Fairgrounds will include family favorites like Bumper Cars and Laser Tag, in addition to several new and exciting rides like The Scrambler, La Bamba, The Whip, and a Laser Maze to test your ninja skills. Other activities unique to this location include the area’s first Glow-in-the-Dark Go Kart track, a Ropes Course, and the new virtual reality game, Beat Saber.“We have wanted to expand into the Kansas City area for a long time”, said Rick Barsness, Incredible Pizza founder and CEO. “It was a long journey to find enough space to house all the operations of an Incredible Pizza Entertainment Center and when this building became available, it was an easy decision. I believe our ‘Great Food, Great Fun, and Incredible Memories’ concept will resonate with Kansas City families”.The renovation includes an interior design to reflect the 50s-themed rooms prevalent throughout the company’s other 10 stores. The Diner, Family Room, High School Gym, and the Starlight Theater will all be themed dining areas with seating capacities ranging from 100 – 300 people. In addition, there will be 9 private party rooms with seating capacities ranging from 28 - 108 guests. The new design will accommodate groups of up to 1,500 people.Another first for Incredible Pizza is The Porch. The Porch is centrally located within the facility and gives a panoramic view of the Fairgrounds. It offers locally produced beers and wines like Boulevard beer and Wine 39, along with Miller and Budweiser products. “We wanted an area where Mom & Dad could relax and still enjoy the sites and sounds of the Fairgrounds,” said Barsness. Included in the renovation is a total remake of the kitchen and buffet area to accommodate Incredible Pizza’s 150+ item buffet. Pizza, a taco bar, a potato bar, and a pasta bar are all available, with the salad bar and desserts made fresh daily. Food will also be available to order at The Porch.Kansas City’s Incredible Pizza Company is located at 13110 West 62nd Terrace in Shawnee, KS. Opening is 4:00 pm on Friday, March 13. There will be a private media tour on Friday, March 13 at 3:00 pm with Rick Barsness. Interested media should call the contact below to RSVP.



