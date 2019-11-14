New $7 Million Family Entertainment Center in San Antonio

Rick and Cheryl Barsness, Owners of Incredible Pizza Guests can order custom pizzas if they don't see what they want on the buffet.

Incredible Pizza Company is moving from its current location to a new store in southwest San Antonio on I-410 at Marbach.

We are overjoyed to move into this bigger, better location. We get to expand on our core concept of ‘Great Food, Great Fun, and Incredible Memories’ that has resonated so well here.” — Rick Barsness, Incredible Pizza Founder and CEO

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incredible Pizza Company is moving from its current location to a new store in southwest San Antonio on I-410 at Marbach. A renovation of the 73,000 square foot former K-Mart building is now underway. The opening is projected to be mid-December 2019. When complete, San Antonio’s Incredible Pizza Company will offer eleven rides and over 100 arcade games. The store will have more rides and attractions than any other family entertainment center in the area.Incredible Pizza’s number one attraction is their unlimited buffet with over 150 food and drink items, including pizza, salad, a taco bar, and grilled chicken, with many desserts made fresh daily. The indoor fairground includes family favorites such as Glow-In-The-Dark Go Karts and Laser Tag. New activities will include Scrambler and Frog Hopper rides. The new building will have double the number of party rooms, and all rooms will be larger than before.“We are overjoyed to move into this bigger, better location,” said Rick Barsness, Incredible Pizza founder and CEO. “This move lets us double the size of our game room and our party rooms. We get to expand on our core concept of ‘Great Food, Great Fun, and Incredible Memories’ that has resonated so well here in San Antonio over the past 14 years.”The building renovation includes an interior design to reflect the family-themed rooms prevalent throughout the company’s other ten stores. The Diner, Family Room, High School Gym, and Starlight Theater will be themed dining areas with seating capacities ranging from 100-300 people. Nine private party rooms will host groups ranging from 10-80 people. The total capacity for private events will be 3,000 people. “There has been a huge demand to book events in the new facility, and we have been busy taking reservations,” said Monica G’Sell, Sr. VP of Guest Services. Please call (210) 955-9852 to book your party or event.Local Information:Incredible Pizza Company2015 SW Loop 410San Antonio, TX 78227210.342.2121For more information, contact:Andy Thiem, Sr. VP of Marketing909 E Republic Rd Bldg A-200Springfield, MO 65807417-890-1408 ext. 218athiem@incrediblepizza.com(Press Note: Blueprints of the new building are available upon request).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.