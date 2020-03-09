Omnipoynt Solutions Expands its Advisory Board to Focus on Africa

DEVELOPING AND IMPLEMENTING INNOVATIVE STRATEGIES

Omniypoynt Solutions adds Brigadier General (retired) Robert Huston to its advisory board.

Africa is the ‘next frontier’ and has tremendous potential. We believe that America and American firms, such as Omnipoynt, have much to offer and can better the lives of people who live in Africa.” — Dr. Aaron Poynton

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnipoynt Solutions , a global consulting and advisory services firm in the aerospace, national security, defense, and government markets announced today that it is expanding its international practice to focus on Africa and has added the former U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Deputy Director of Operations and Cyber (J3), Brigadier General Robert “Randy” Huston, to its advisory board.At AFRICOM, General Huston provided oversight and direction to the Joint Operations Center, Current Operations, Future Operations, Information Operations, Counter‐Terrorism, Special Operations, and Exercises Divisions. He conducted operational and cyber planning; organized forces for assigned missions; coordinated movement and employment of forces; and monitored and directed operations in order to enhance stability in the AFRICOM area of responsibility.General Huston supported numerous civilian aid operations, including a critical mission in Mozambique to provide U.S. and international humanitarian relief efforts following Cyclone Idai. He also coordinated several counter-terrorism activities, regional training exercises, and military to military engagements.During his 33-year Air Force career, General Huston held several other leadership positions, such as Commander, NATO Headquarters, Sarajevo, and Senior Military Representative to the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He also served with the French General Staff during operations in Mali. General Hutson is a Command Pilot with over 4,000 flight hours, and he commanded the 624th Regional Support Group, the 13th Air Expeditionary Wing – Cope Tiger, and Joint Task Force – South for President Obama’s visit to the African Continent.He holds had a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies, College of Naval Warfare; a master’s degree in Public and Private Management, Yale University; and is currently a fellow in the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University.“It’s an honor to have Randy on the Omnipoynt team,” said Dr. Aaron Poynton, Omnipoynt Solution’s CEO. “Africa is the ‘next frontier’ and has tremendous potential. We believe that America and American firms, such as Omnipoynt, have much to offer and can better the lives of the 1.3 billion people who live in Africa.”Omnipoynt Solutions plans to assist African governments in solving societal problems that are best approached through innovation and public-private partnerships, especially around safety and security.---About Omnipoynt Solutions.Omnipoynt Solutions partners with and advises businesses and government within the aerospace, national security, defense, and government sectors to create and implement innovative, competitive frameworks, policies and strategies by providing management consulting and professional services to sustain a competitive advantage, preserve and grow strategies, increase revenues and maximize profits, build long-term enterprise value, and meet pro-social & political goals. Omnipoynt Solutions is headquartered in Washington DC and has affiliate offices and partners around the globe. With a team of highly experienced consultants and an esteemed Board of Advisors, Omnipoynt Solutions is strategically positioned to help its clients meet their goals.For more information, visit www.omnipoynt.com



