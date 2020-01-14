ProtectedBy.AI Becomes Certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)

Peace of Mind Through Superior Technology Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)

The world-leader in AI solutions for Cyber Security, Data Security, and Intelligence Analysis, reaffirms its commitment to creating opportunities for Veterans.

The world-leader in AI-enabled solutions for Cyber Security, Data Security, and Intelligence Analysis, reaffirms its commitment to creating opportunities for Disabled Veterans.” — Dr. JT Kostman

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProtectedBy.AI , the world-leader in AI-enabled solutions for Cyber Security, Data Security, and Intelligence Analysis, has been certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA); a designation we honor through our commitment to creating extraordinary professional opportunities for our fellow Disabled Veterans who still want to serve.ProtectedBy.AI is as committed to Veterans as we are to the promise we make to our clients: Peace of Mind Through Superior Technology.Our Cyber Security and Data Security solutions keep you safe from hacks and cyberattacks - and we keep your Executives and Board Members from having to worry about data privacy and protection compliance, costs, court, and bad press.While many firms lay claim to being able to provide sophisticated technological capabilities, our record speaks for itself. The members of our team have developed solutions that have evolved the capabilities of entire industries, enabled government agencies, and have kept millions of people, property, places - and profits - safe and secure.From Samsung to the CIA, the members of our leadership team have likewise developed cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Robotics, Blockchain, IoT Analytics, NoSQL DBs, and in Cybersecurity.ProtectedBy.AI distinguishes itself by combining our cutting-edge capabilities with a microservices architecture mindset; resulting in our ability to develop and deliver sophisticated solutions that would otherwise be unavailable to all but a handful of mega-corporations - for a fraction of the price.At ProtectedBy.AI we know that creating cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions is only half the battle; the real key is to build solutions that work integratively with the members of your team to help accomplish your mission. Our SymbioTech© systems do just that; allowing you to improve efficiencies, increase productivity, and boost profits - while freeing your human team members the time they need to focus on the things they can do far better than robots and more effectively than any machine.For more information, call 844-4-WeAreAI or visit us at https://ProtectedBy.AI



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.