CareRite Centers Celebrates National Social Work Month: Honoring Social Workers with Girl Scout Troop 1631

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As March is Social Work Month, CareRite Centers celebrated by partnering with Girl Scout Troop 1631. Throughout the month of March, Social Work Month highlights the selfless acts of kindness that social workers offer daily to those in need.CareRite Centers recognizes the time and commitment made by social workers every day and has partnered with Girl Scout Troop 1631 in an effort to allow today’s youth to thank these caregivers for acting as role models and leaders in our community; Troop 1631 also shared why social workers are so uniquely special to them.“When I lost my brother, my social worker helped me get through it,” said one member of Troop 1631 at the Entercom Communications headquarters in New York City. CareRite Centers and their partner, Entercom, teamed up with Girl Scout Troop 1631 to allow the young women of the troop a platform to voice their personal appreciation and thanks for all that social workers have done for them in their own lives.As March is also National Women’s History Month, the CareRite Centers Network proudly recognizes women, who serve as 80% of the entire healthcare workforce. Members of Girl Scout troop 1631, between the ages of 13 and 15, were invited to a leadership forum at Entercom led by women executives in healthcare and business.“Our goal is to encourage, motivate, and inspire young women across the nation to follow their dreams and accomplish their personal victories and milestones,” shared Ashley Romano, Vice President of Branding & Experience for CareRite Centers. “As women in healthcare, it is with great pride that we have the opportunity to support our youth in reaching higher, and to lead by example for the next generation,” continued Romano.Each year CareRite Centers teams up with a local Girl Scout Troop who make a difference in their own community. Girl Scout cookies are purchased nationally by CareRite Centers on a grand scale to support the troop in efforts of continued education and funded experiences. This year, CareRite Centers purchased over 2,000 boxes of cookies to benefit Troop 1631. All proceeds from the order will support Troop 1631 in reaching and accomplishing new goals, along with beginning new adventures, and the opportunity to attend special events and programs.Throughout the month of March, the CareRite Centers network celebrates and recognizes social workers on the local and national scale; the month-long celebration will lead up to the network’s national celebration of National Nursing Home Week 2020 in May.As reflected in CareRite Centers’ mission statement, their “employees are the vital link; they are the core of excellence in the care and compassion” they are committed to.CareRite Centers, LLC is a dynamic healthcare organization that services the needs of short term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long term care for thousands of patients across the nation. With a strong commitment to customer service, education and innovation, as well as philanthropy, the organization is currently represented in centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.



