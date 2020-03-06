Baltaire Restaurant, Acclaimed Brentwood Steakhouse, to Celebrate 5th Anniversary on March 12, 2020

Baltaire Restaurant Baltaire Restaurant.

“To Brentwood and all of our incredible guests, thank you for the past five years on San Vicente Blvd.” – Baltaire Restaurant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltaire Restaurant, acclaimed Brentwood steakhouse, is celebrating its 5th anniversary next week on Thursday March 12, 2020. Baltaire opened 5 years ago in the heart of Brentwood, redefining the classic American steakhouse with a contemporary culinary sensibility, bringing a sophisticated dining destination to the Los Angeles neighborhood. With its mid-century modern design, a menu that seamlessly fuses seasonality with tradition, a beverage program that includes craft cocktails, rare spirits, and an in-depth wine list from top producers around the globe, the restaurant demonstrates the highest level of service in a stylish and welcoming environment.

The acclaimed steakhouse is inviting guests to take part in the celebration on March 12th and it will be presented by Dom Perignon. “On March 12th, we will be celebrating our five year anniversary and you’re invited,” states Baltaire. “We’re bringing back some iconic dishes from our opening menu for one day only, including the beloved Lobster Grilled Cheese, and we hope you can join us for live music between 7 and 10 p.m. There will be a birthday cake, a chance to win prizes, and other Baltaire treats.”

Baltaire is a contemporary restaurant with classic genes, where to enjoy lunch in the sun and dinner under the stars. It’s the perfect place for cocktails and conversation or an intimate dinner any night of the week. With Executive Chef Travis Strickland leading the kitchen, and a certified sommelier conceptualizing cocktails and curating the wine list, Baltaire brings the highest-grade steaks, exceptional seafood, resplendent drinks, and plenty of healthy, light fare options to Brentwood.

The light and airy dining room gives way to a gorgeous outdoor terrace by way of floor-to-ceiling glass doors, providing spacious seating for sun-soaked lunches and lavish nighttime wining and dining. It is truly a completely re-imagined way to experience a steakhouse. The spacious dining room juxtaposes an intimate fireside lounge, complete with a baby grand piano, and a sprawling 2,500 square-foot outdoor terrace, ensuring an ideal setting for a variety of occasions. The lounge is the ideal place to meet and enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine and listen to music. Baltaire is a venture from the team who brought Coral Tree Cafe, Red Room Food & Wine Bar, and third-wave coffee boutique Comoncy to the greater Los Angeles area.



