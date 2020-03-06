Four Financial Group Welcomes Matt Ravdin

It's no secret that Four Financial Group is taking the Financial Industry by storm.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's no secret that Four Financial Group is taking the Financial Industry by storm. Lead by Chief Principal Kenneth Silverman, financial guru, trusted advisor, and attorney Four Financial Group is well on its way to becoming a Financial Giant on Long Island and New York City with plans to expand into additional states in upcoming years.What separates Four Financial Group apart from other Financial Service firms? Frankly, it's their resolve to provide the very best services to each one of their clients under one roof. Whether it's Taxes-Financial Planning and Estate Management, Legal Advice or Consulting Four Financial Group has it covered. Think about it. Why not have experts under one roof that can help you with your entire financial portrait instead of just a fragment of the whole?For this reason, Four Financial Group is assembling only the best talent and is delighted to welcome our newest representative, Matt Ravdin.Matt Ravdin is a Wealth Management Advisor that is passionate about guiding clients through their financial journey. Matt is both personable and service-oriented, and prides himself on forming solid relationships and truly making a difference in people's lives.Matt has over 20 years of professional experience. He and truly values all the lessons he has learned along the way and is committed to providing holistic strategies for his clients based on their goals and future desires with high competency and the utmost integrity.Matt graduated from the University of Delaware in 1998 with a B.A. degree in English and Film. From there, he joined the corporate world, successfully building a career as a Media Executive. After seeing what a financial crisis can do to people, Matt started taking an interest in the financial industry. Formerly with Forest Hills Financial Group (a General Agency of Guardian Life Insurance and Park Avenue Securities), Matt holds his Series 7 and 66 securities registrations and his Life & Health insurance licenses.Matt is a member of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and an advocate for Mental Health education in our communities. He sees the natural synergies between finances and the stress it can cause individuals and families. Born and raised in Long Island, Matt currently lives in Melville with his wife Jamie, their children Evie and Lucas, and their dog Joplin. Four Financial Group is proud to have Matt Ravdin as part of the Four Financial Group family. We are enthusiastic about Matt's Future at our firm and the positive impact that he will have on our clients for years to come."Welcome to Four Financial Group, Matt!"



