Four Financial Group is at Again

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just this past January of 2020, Four Financial Group launched its first office located at 500 Bi-County Blvd. Suite 117 in Farmingdale, NY.Four Financial Group is a modern-day new firm that differentiates themselves from other Financial Service Firms by offering a suite of customized services offering Financial Planning, Legal, Tax, and Advice. They provide a client-centered approach that focuses on each individual's needs and goals, ensuring that they provide true value to every one of their clients.Because of their unique business model, they have strategically teamed up and partnered with Concetta Puglisi, Esq. Fagenson & Puglisi, PLLC located at 450 Seventh Ave., Suite 704, New York, NY 10123Concetta Puglisi Attorney and owner of Owner, Fagenson & Puglisi PLLC has been in practice for over 25 years she earned her (B.A.) in Social Sciences from Hofstra University and her Doctor of Law from Hofstra University School of Law, she is regarded by many of her clients as "The best, and being a natural at what she does."Areas of Practice Commercial, Criminal Bankruptcy, and Debt.Although Four Financial Group is a new firm, they are not in any way a novice in the services that they offer. Four Financial Group has financial professionals with decades of experience in investment, retirement, tax, and wealth planning services.Their team of professionals holds an extensive collection of insurance and securities licenses. Four Financial Group is led by Kenneth Silverman, the chief principal , and founder. Ken Silverman, is also an attorney with over 25 years of experience practicing law. Ken earned his (B.S.) degree in Communication at Queens College and his Juris Doctorate from Brooklyn Law School. In addition to being a highly trained, skilled, and multifaceted attorney, his expertise, understanding, and experience in the financial services industry are second to none.Ken Silverman has training in wealth management, investment strategies, and estate planning. He holds his Series 7,24, 63, and 65 securities regulations and life and health insurance licenses.When asked, "why should a client choose Four Financial Group"? Silverman said -"It's essential that a firm be able to offer a unique client-centered approach to everyone. By providing wealth management, legal services, and advice to our clients under one roof, regardless of background or portfolio, millionaire or not, we're able to stay focused on offering unique wealth management solutions that secure our clients' financial future and concentrate on deepening our relationship with them.""Everyone should be able to have access to this suite of services in one place. Being able to see a complete financial snapshot allows us to build our clients' wealth and achieve both short-term and long-term financial goals and establish individualized strategies that help build wealth tailored to their financial needs and goals.""At Four Financial Group, our mission is to develop an investment strategy that best represents our clients' risk tolerance, timeline, and goals helping them to avoid pitfalls and build overall wealth. When you couple that with valuable legal advice - it's priceless."Four Financial Group is the only firm doing that, and that's just well simply a better way."One thing is for certain; Four Financial Group is not slowing down anytime soon.Now at 450 Seventh Ave., Suite 704, New York, NY 10123 and 500 Bi-County Boulevard Suite 117, Farmingdale, NY, Four Financial Group can be contacted toll-free at 800-270-4835 locally (631) 482-7059 or https://inquiries.fourfinancialgroup.com/ for more information on how to establish long-term wealth strategies, tax assistance, business, and legal advice.



