ANS Moves Quality Management Systems to TraceGains

TraceGains has announced that Arizona Nutritional Supplements is moving to TraceGains’ Quality Management system.

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance and quality management software for food, beverage, and supplement companies, has announced that Arizona Nutritional Supplements (ANS) is moving to TraceGains’ Quality Management system.

ANS is a full-service contract manufacturer of dietary supplement and food products serving some of the industry’s largest and most respected brands. ANS became a TraceGains customer in 2018, going live with Supplier Management and Specification Management first. They have since added several modules from the TraceGains product suite and, most recently, have completed the implementation of Quality Management. Notably, ANS is leveraging the workflow and authoring functionalities to streamline the review and approval of controlled documents, from SOPs to production runs, across the entire organization.

ANS chose TraceGains to not only provide visibility into supplier qualification and material approvals, but also to streamline specification authoring and formula compliance. The company’s previous systems were expensive, cumbersome, and unable to scale to meet the increasing demands of their growing business.

“We decided to move to the TraceGains platform because of the restrictions and rigidity within our previous system, including its inability to speak with our ERP,” ANS Vice President of Quality Systems Tom Dubinski explained. All modules within the TraceGains platform are flexible and adaptable to meet the business needs of scaling companies.

“We’ve actually taken four different systems and combined them into one ‘super system’ where they can all speak to each other,” Dubinski elaborated. “What we really wanted to do was extend it beyond the production area and into other document control systems, including Specification and Quality Management.”

Before, ANS employees used separate systems to manage the routing of document review and approval. But, by leveraging the workflow and document authoring functionalities in Quality Management, ANS can house everything in one system—across multiple departments, cutting down lead time significantly.

“Quality Management has already sped up what was once a very tedious and manual process,” Dubinski said.

“As a result of this legacy partnership, ANS and TraceGains are paving the way for a new solution for dietary supplement companies across the board that can address the specific needs of this growing space,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. "Most notably, using e-signatures on controlled documents and digital audit trails of all system activity in support of Part 11 compliance."

About TraceGains

TraceGains is a cloud-based platform that helps food and consumer-packaged goods companies deliver on brand promise. People in Quality, Regulatory Compliance, Procurement, and R&D rely on TraceGains to bring quality products to market faster. TraceGains turns static documents into digital records, tracks information exchange, and automates workflows. On average, companies find that 75 percent of their suppliers are already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to immediately connect and collaborate. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can manage risk, grow the business, and go faster. TraceGains Network also powers Market Hub, our robust sourcing directory for items, packaging, and service providers. Finally, with TraceGains Smart Alerts, the industry’s best source for food and CPG regulatory, safety, incident, and fraud information, companies can research by commodity, country of origin, threat type, supplier, date of event, and more.

About Arizona Nutritional Supplements (ANS)

Arizona Nutritional Supplements® (ANS), founded in 1996 and based in Chandler, Arizona, is a full service CGMP-certified contract manufacturer of dietary supplement and food products serving some of the industry’s largest and most respected brands. ANS also leverages state-of-the-art labs to provide R&D and Innovation, as well as full in-house quality assurance services.



