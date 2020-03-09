SM1 Music Group A Sony Orchard Distribution Company Signs Jimmy Sarr

Country Artist Jimmy Sarr Signs Deal

Excited to add such a talented artist with a great sound and high energy stage performance. Jimmy will be making waves all 2020.” — Sm1 Vice President Thomas Hood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SM1 Music Group/Sony Music is proud to announce the signing of Jimmy Sarr to our Label. Jimmy an accomplished singer and songwriter and a raising star on the country music scene. Since recording his debut album at OmniSound Studio in Nashville, TN in 2018 jimmy has been building a buzz in the country music world most recently catching the eye of our Sm1 Music Group. Jimmy's sound can be described as "Country music with a Rock & Roll attitude." Since 2012 Jimmy has been performing and opening for country music greats such as; Big & Rich, Brantley Gilbert, Colt Ford, Montgomery Gentry, and Eric Church. Jimmy will be headlining at Joes Live in Rosemont, IL on May 30th. His new Single “When the Whiskey Gets Me” Released Feb 21, 2020 under Sm1 music Group and is available in 243 Markets globally.

When the Whiskey Gets Me



