SM1 Music Group a Distribution company partnered with Sony Music appoints Thomas Hood to Vice President

Thomas Hood

Thomas is a major asset and we’re very happy to have him on board in an executive position He’s a marketing genius.” — Clay Dustin CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce Thomas Hood as Vice President and Director of Marketing with SM1/Sony music. We are excited to add someone with so much talent and experience. Thomas approaches everything with a team first mentality. He first joined our SM1 family in May of 2019 as an artist and DJ. We quickly realized he had much more to offer. In July 2019 he was offered a contract to be an A&R and assistant to the Vice President. Since 2006 Thomas has run his own independent record label Hood Boy Entertainment as well as managing his group Hood Boys. He is also an accomplished web and application developer with experience in digital marketing. Some duties with SM1 will include digital marketing, artist management, social media manager, distribution content manager, and artist development. After spending years in the industry as a Dj, artist, promoter, audio engineer, and manger, Thomas has a great perspective on what it takes to produce a great product.

Hood Boy Ent Single City



